Becerra advances to November election in California governor's race

Xavier Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, will appear on the 2026 ballot following this week's primary election.

The Brief Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, will appear on the 2026 ballot Once an afterthought in the race, he surged in the final months and vowed he would maintain the state’s mantle as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump.

Who Becerra will face in the general election remains unclear as of Friday evening, with Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Tom Steyer in the no. 2 and no. 3 spots, respectively.in the race for California governor, the Associated Press reported Friday night. Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, will appear on the 2026 ballot following this week's primary election.

"I am ready to lead the fight to uphold California’s promise to make sure we have the governance worthy of our gifts," he said on election night. Once an afterthought in the race, he surged in the final months and vowed he would maintain the state’s mantle as a chief antagonist to President Donald Trump.against the first Trump administration on everything from immigration to climate policy.





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