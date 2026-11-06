Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Reveal Their Love Story And Future Plans

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko discuss how they met, their relationship journey, and future wedding plans, excluding humidity. Learn about their unique bond and creative collaborations.

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko have opened up about the unique beginning of their romantic relationship, revealing how a surprise church visit solidified Tilley's belief that Kiyoko was the one for her. The couple, who have maintained a private relationship for nearly four years, went public in May 2022 when Tilley appeared in a segment highlighting Kiyoko as a final rose worthy partner.

Surprise Church Visit Sealed Their Bond

Tilley, age 38, shared that she grew up in a religious household while Kiyoko, age 35, did not. During a recent conversation while attending T-Mobile's T-Mix House in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 5, Tilley explained that she was looking for a church. Kiyoko surprised her by bringing her to a service, stating she thought Tilley would want to try it. This gesture showed Tilley how much Kiyoko cared about her happiness, leading Tilley to immediately recognize her as a significant partner.

Also read Billboard Women in Music 2026 Milan Madame Honored at The Voices Edition

The couple kept their relationship out of the public eye for several years before confirming their love story. Tilley first gained fame as a runner-up on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015. She later returned to the ABC series to pursue Ben Higgins during season 20 but was eliminated before receiving a final rose.

Wedding Plans And Weather Preferences

While the pair are not rushing to plan a wedding, they have established a specific preference for their future ceremony. Both Tilley and Kiyoko agree that they cannot get married in humidity because it affects their mood and appearance. They believe they are at their worst in humid conditions and want to ensure their special day is comfortable.

Advertisement

Tilley noted that people often expect to pick something they never thought they would love when dating. She is keeping an open mind about potential wedding locations and styles. Despite the lack of immediate plans, Tilley emphasizes that she values the ordinary moments with Kiyoko, which often feel extraordinary in their significance.

T-Mobile T-Mix Plan And Pandora Features

At the T-Mobile event, Tilley praised the new customizable wireless plans known as T-Mix. These plans integrate benefits across various categories such as streaming, music, gaming, and food delivery. Tilley specifically highlighted Pandora's involvement in the package, noting the value of having access to great tunes.

She recalled a recent road trip with Kiyoko where she enjoyed driving while Kiyoko acted as the passenger princess. During the drive, Kiyoko fell asleep and woke up to Tilley singing. Kiyoko expressed admiration for Tilley's love of music. Tilley appreciated that the T-Mix plan includes Pandora, allowing automatic song selection that aligns with personal preferences.

Hayley Kiyoko's Novel Inspired By Relationship

Hayley Kiyoko's new novel, Where There's Room For Us, reflects her real-life experiences. The 34-year-old creative stated that the book is set in 1880s Victorian England. The story was inspired by the early days of her relationship with Becca Tilley, who she began dating in 2018.

Advertisement

Tilley expressed gratitude for the ability to create more unforgettable memories with Kiyoko. She imagines that calling herself a wife will feel like coming home after a long day. Tilley described the feeling as a sigh of relief and a sense of finally being in the place she always hoped to be. The couple remains focused on building their life together without external pressure.