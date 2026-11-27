An inquest into the death of Becca Bullock reveals she was stabbed at Rosenheim station. Police arrested a suspect who remains hospitalized as the investigation continues.

The inquest into the tragic death of Becca Bullock has officially opened, revealing that the 31-year-old village pub manager from Winchendon, Buckinghamshire, died from a stab wound to the chest. Ms. Bullock was fatally injured during an unprovoked attack at the Rosenheim train station in Upper Bavaria, Germany, just hours after she arrived in the country on August 30.

Details of Fatal Stabbing at Rosenheim Station

Senior Coroner Crispin Butler stated during the hearing at Beaconsfield Coroner's Court on November 9 that Ms. Bullock suffered fatal external and internal hemorrhages resulting from the chest injury. The attack occurred around 12:50 am when police were called to the scene by witnesses who observed the altercation.

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Although Ms. Bullock received immediate medical attention, she later died in the hospital from her injuries. The 31-year-old had been traveling through Germany en route to Austria to support a friend at a funeral when the violent incident took place at the busy railway hub.

Suspect Arrested and Hospitalized in Germany

German authorities arrested a 27-year-old man of no fixed address following the discovery of Ms. Bullock's body. The suspect, described as homeless, remains detained in a psychiatric hospital on suspicion of murder while investigators continue their probe into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

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Rosenheim Criminal Police Inspectorate has asked anyone who witnessed an argument or physical altercation near the station to come forward. The investigation is ongoing as officers work to establish the full context of the encounter that led to the tragedy.

Community Mourns Caring Pub Manager and Volunteer

Ms. Bullock was widely remembered as a caring and dedicated manager at the White Swan pub in Whitchurch, near Aylesbury. Following her death, dozens of floral tributes appeared outside the establishment, where landlords posted that she was a beloved member of the team and deeply mourned by locals.

Friends and colleagues highlighted her involvement in charity work, including recent fundraisers for a seriously ill girl in the community. Social media tributes described her as an angelic figure who created a safe, welcoming space for residents and ran the venue with grace, dignity, and tolerance.

Richard Shuffill, the 82-year-old vice-chairman of the Winchendon parish council, called Ms. Bullock a breath of fresh air who was impossible not to like. He noted that the community was in shock, having seen her just hours before the incident occurred on a Saturday lunchtime.

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Becca Bullock Legacy and Upcoming Inquest Date

Outside her professional life, Ms. Bullock was a keen horsewoman, dog lover, and sports enthusiast who participated in trail hunting. A former pupil of Waddesdon Church of England School, she was a member of the Thame Runners and completed the 2022 London marathon to support the Spinal Injuries Association.

The inquest into her death is scheduled to resume on February 23, 2027. The community continues to grieve the loss of a young woman who was described as an old soul and a true professional in the hospitality industry.