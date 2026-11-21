A father who lost his daughter and granddaughter when their car went into a river in Southeast Alaska says there is relief in bringing them home.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - For Mike Jenkins, the loss is huge. On a rainy evening on Nov. 12 , he lost both his daughter, 34-year-old Kelly Jenkins, and his granddaughter, 13-year-old Kayleigh Favor, when the car Kelly was driving went off an embankment and into the Thorne River on Prince of Wales Island.

The only survivor was another granddaughter, 17-year-old Alaya Bates. Jenkins recounted how Alaya tried to free Kayleigh — her first cousin — from her seatbelt, but was unable to do so. He said Alaya was able to swim out of a broken window as the water rushed in before the car sank completely.

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“She can’t swim, she swims like a brick,” Jenkins said in an interview on Friday. “And somehow, she managed to float down the river a half mile down and wash up on the wrong side of the river and ... had the instinct to survive, and swam back across the river in extreme highwater conditions when nobody should have swam across that river — she somehow made it.

” An exhausted Alaya was able to flag down a passing motorist to tell them what had happened, which sparked a massive search by family and community members before rescue crews could get on scene. Jenkins said family members were able to find the car the next day. An underwater camera showed a body was still inside.

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“By Saturday afternoon we had discovered that Kayleigh was, in fact, in her seatbelt in the back of the car,” he said. Jenkins said they thought Kelly might also be inside but couldn’t be sure. Over the next few days, high water and a fast-moving current made recovery efforts extremely difficult.

Finally, a week after the car went into the water, responders were able to retrieve it, when they discovered Kelly’s body inside. Jenkins said for him it was a huge relief to know he could bring his family members home. But Alaya, he said, is still struggling.

“For a girl who has gone through so much and still feels somehow like she failed, the tragedy the sole survivor is going to go through is heartbreaking. ” Jenkins said in his mind, Alaya is a hero. ”I held her in my arms and told her it’s because of you that we were able to find them and bring them home," he said.

“We couldn’t have done it without her. ” Jenkins said he is immensely grateful to the many people who pitched in and helped during the tragedy, from first responders to family and community members who brought food, equipment and supplies. For now, they are planning memorial services that will be held in Craig. Kelly leaves behind four young children, ages 1, 3, 5 and 11.

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The family has started a GoFundMe account to help support them; As of Friday afternoon, it had raised more than $23,000. Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk.

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