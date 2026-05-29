Bebe Rexha Teams Up With David Guetta for Anthemic Single 'Sad Girls'

Bebe Rexha released a collaborative single with David Guetta, 'Sad Girls,'

“It’s the last call, baby, and I’m dying inside,” she howls over a pop beat. “I’m gonna dance, dance, dance ’til they turn on the lights/ And it kills me watching you takin’ her home/ But sad girls don’t leave ’til the last song.

” “‘Sad Girls’ is for anyone who has ever been on a dance floor with a broken heart and refused to let it win,” Rexha shared in a statement.

“You’re not okay, but you’re still dancing and showing up for yourself. That’s one of the most powerful things you can do in those moments. ” Rexha and Guetta have worked together numerous times in the past, including on “Hey Mama,” “Say My Name,” “One in a Million,” and “I’m Good .

” “Sad Girls” will appear on Rexha’s forthcoming LP, in the mid-2010s, but in January she revealed that her longtime label, Warner Music, had decided to part ways with her. Her Instagram post announcing the news included a tearful video recorded earlier this year, in which she reacted to the devastating news and expressed uncertainty about what was next.

After parting with Warner, Rexha signed a deal with Empire, an independent distribution company, that also offers some label and publishing services. In March, she released “New Religion,” her first single as an independent artist, while also announcing ‘Landman’ Cast Praises Taylor Sheridan’s Vision as Season 2 Expands Family Drama and Stakes Phil Collins Says He Declined to Perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but Would "Contemplate" Future Live Performances





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