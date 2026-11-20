For the past two years Oregon State hasn't made it out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That streak was broken Thursday night, as the Beavers dominat

Oregon State's Michael Nesci in action during the team's 4-0 win over CSU Bakersfield in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. | John Severs For the past two years Oregon State hasn't made it out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

That streak was broken Thursday night, as the Beavers dominated Cal State Bakersfield 4-0 to punch their ticket to the second round. The two means met earlier in the season in Bakersfield, where the Roadrunners shut out the Beavers in a 1-0 win. Thursday's game was very different. The Beavers got on the scoreboard immediately, after a foul gave Gavin Wolff a penalty kick.

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Wolff buried his shot in the bottom right corner, and the Beavers were up, three minutes into the game. Just a few minutes later they were back. In the seventh minute Henry Blake drove the ball down the right side of the ball, then slipped a pass to Evan Carlock in the center of the box. Carlock's shot caught CSUB's goalkeeper Zenden Hart out of place, arcing past his head for a 2-0 Beaver lead.

Even with a two goal lead, the Beavers kept their foot on the throat. Bakersfield could not get a lengthy possession. The Beavers didn't take a lot of shots, but they dominated the time of possession. The Roadrunners best chance came with a free kick in the 21st minute, but the Beavers easily blocked the shot.

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Oregon State took their 2-0 lead into the half time break, and came out just as hot in the second. A header from Gavin Wolff nearly got him his second goal of the night, but Zenden Hart made the save. Another shot form Michael Nesci in the 72nd minute, banged off the right post. The Beavers finally got their third goal in the 79th minute.

It started with a Henry Blake pass to Aiden Marquez in front of the goal. Marquez got his way past the Roadrunner defense with some tricky footwork, and fed the ball to Michael Nesci for a shot. The shot was saved, but Max Eisenberg grabbed the rebound and fired a second shot for the score. By this time a dense fog had started to settle on the field, making conditions tricky on an already cold Corvallis night.

With their season slipping away, Cal State Bakersfield was getting more aggressive, and in the 82nd minute it tipped over, when Lorimer Bouman received a red card for violent conduct. Down a man and down three goals most of the fire went out of CSUB. There was one last bit of drama on the night, as Cal State Bakersfield coach Adam Grant received a yellow card for dissent with two seconds left in the game.

That gave a penalty kick to the Beavers, and Jacob Zapien took it for one last goal for the night. Oregon State moves on. They'll face third seed Louisville this Sunday in Kentucky, with kick off set for 3 PM Pacific. Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins.

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Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.