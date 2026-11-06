Beavers Reintroduced to Loch Ness Area After 500 Year Absence

A family of six beavers has been released at Dundreggan estate near Loch Ness, marking the start of the Ness Beaver Project to restore ecosystems after half a millennium.

The first wave of beavers has returned to the waterways surrounding Loch Ness, ending a fifty-year absence in the broader region and a five-century gap in the immediate area. A family unit of six animals was released into the Dundreggan rewilding estate, located in Glenmoriston, on Wednesday. This event marks the official launch of the Ness Beaver Project, an initiative designed to reintroduce the species to its historic range.

Ness Beaver Project Launches With Six Animals

The group consists of a mother beaver, two juveniles approximately two years old, and three younger kits. They were carefully relocated from their previous habitat in Tayside, where they had begun to cause issues for local agricultural operations. The animals underwent a mandatory health check before being transported to their new home on the 10,000-acre estate.

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Steve Micklewright serves as the chief executive of Trees for Life, the wildlife charity leading the conservation effort. He described the moment of release as a very beautiful thing to witness. Observing the animals, he noted that they appeared calm and were swimming peacefully, which he identified as a very good sign for their immediate adaptation to the new environment.

Ecosystem Restoration And Climate Benefits

The release is just the beginning of a larger ecological strategy. The Ness Beaver Project will see Trees for Life and the Beaver Trust place at least fifteen family groups around Loch Ness over the next three years. The goal is to utilize the natural engineering capabilities of the species to improve the landscape.

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Beaver dams and canals are known to restore and reconnect rivers, wetlands, and floodplains. This activity improves overall ecosystems and supports a wider variety of wildlife. Furthermore, these natural structures help manage climate change impacts, including droughts, wildfires, and flooding, by regulating water flow and retention.

From Tayside Farms To Scottish Highlands

The source of the reintroduced population was Tayside, a region in central Scotland. The beavers had caused problems for farmers in that area, necessitating their relocation. By moving them to Dundreggan, the charity is providing a controlled environment where the animals can thrive without conflicting with agricultural interests.

The estate provides a vast and suitable habitat for the reintroduction. The 10,000-acre size of Dundreggan allows ample space for the beavers to establish territories and build dams. This controlled start is crucial for the success of the wider project, which aims to spread the population across the Loch Ness region.

Visitor Engagement And Future Tours

Trees for Life plans to introduce guided tours to the estate. These tours will offer visitors the opportunity to spot the beavers in the wild. The initiative also aims to educate the public on how the animals are transforming the landscape.

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By combining conservation with tourism, the project seeks to raise awareness about rewilding efforts. The guided experiences will allow the public to see the immediate effects of the beavers on the environment. This engagement supports the long-term goals of the Ness Beaver Project and the broader mission of Trees for Life.