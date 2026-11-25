The Beaver Supermoon was visible worldwide on Tuesday, appearing larger and brighter due to its proximity to Earth. Photographers captured the event against diveRse backdrops from New York to Rome, with another close supermoon expected in December.

Global Spectacle of the Beaver Supermoon

The night sky graced by the Beaver Supermoon on Tuesday evening marked the second supermoon of the year, offering a spectacular visual display for observers across the globe. Clear skies in various regions allowed for unobstructed views of the lunar neighbor,capturing the attention of astronomers and casual skywatchers alike. The event was characterized by the moon appearing at its closest point to Earth in its 27-afternoon elliptical orbit, a position known as perigee. While the term supermoon is not an official astronomical classification,it is widely used to describe full moon s that occur at perigee, making them appear significantly more prominent than usual.

According to data from NASA, a supermoon can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a typical full moon. this apparent size increase is most noticeable when the moon is low on the horizon, immediately following sunset. Although the peak of the Beaver Supermoon occurred during the morning hours of Tuesday, visibility conditions varied by region. In New England, Wednesday nights were forecast to be mostly cloudy, but favorable viewing conditions were expected to return by Friday night once a Thanksgiving storm system moved through the area. this timeline allowed many residents in the United States to plan thier observations around the weather disruptions.

Also read Beaver supermoon rises tonight after sunset, peak full moon at 9:53 a.m. EST

Photographic Captures from Around the World

From the dense urban landscapes of Fresh York City to the historic ruins of Europe, the supermoon was captured in a multitude of stunning photographs that highlighted its grandeur. In New York,photographers managed to frame the rising moon against iconic backdrops, including the Manhattan skyline as seen from Staten Island and the area surrounding the Chrysler Building. The urban canyon of 42nd Street too provided a unique perspective, with the lunar disk glowing brightly between skyscrapers just before moonset. These images demonstrated how modern architecture can serve as a dramatic frame for natural celestial events, drawing public interest and social media engagement.

International photographers also contributed remarkable images that showcased the supermoon against diverse cultural and historical landmarks. In Rome, the moon rose near the Tower of Milizie and ancient statues, creating a juxtaposition between modern night skies and classical history. athens offered a view of the moon shining above the Parthenon on the Acropolis, while Budapest featured the moon rising over the medieval Boldogkő Castle in Hungary. In the Middle East, the moon was photographed near minarets in Najaf, Iraq, and above a cross in Beirut, Lebanon. These global captures underscored the universal appeal of the event, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Astronomical Details and Future Events

The name Beaver Moon is an informal designation traditionally associated with November, reflecting the time of year when beavers prepare for winter and when historical trappers set traps before waterways froze. The lunar surface itself was visible in high detail in close-up shots taken from various locations. Images from Nottingham, United Kingdom, revealed bright ejecta rays stretching across ancient lunar lava plains, while photos from Chiang Mai, Thailand, highlighted the stark conTrast of craters and lunar seas on the moon's surface. The Tycho Crater, a distinctive bright feature below the lunar equator near the Mare Nubium, was also clearly visible in photographs taken from Iraq, demonstrating the optical clarity provided by the supermoon's proximity.

As observers enjoyed the beauty of the November supermoon, anticipation turned toward the remainder of the year. The final supermoon of 2026 is scheduled to rise in late December,specifically on the 23rd. This upcoming lunar event is notable for being the closest full moon of the entire year, passing at a distance of approximately 221,668 miles. this closer approach is expected to make the December supermoon appear even larger and brighter than the Beaver Supermoon. Enthusiasts are encouraged to look forward to this concluding celestial display, which will offer one of the most significant lunar views of the year as it arrives in the winter season.