Rams center Beaux Limmer returned to the starting lineup after both Coleman Shelton and Dylan McMahon left the game with leg injuries. Limmer, who previously held the center role, learned from Shelton during his backup year and impressed coaches with his improved communication and focus during the preseason.

Rams center Beaux Limmer comes off the field after warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo.

, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. But then starting center Coleman Shelton and backup Dylan McMahon both left the game with leg injuries, and Limmer found himself sliding inside to center, his old spot.

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“Finally was able to kind of focus in on one position and sure enough got thrown in at center,” Limmer said. Now in his third season, Limmer took over at center early in his rookie season and held onto the job the rest of the year. But he missed a critical blitz pickup at the line of scrimmage as the Rams tried to complete a wild comeback against the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Two months later, the Rams brought center Coleman Shelton back to Los Angeles after a year with the Bears. Limmer was relegated to a backup role, filling in at guard for moments during three games but not at center. Even at the time, head coach Sean McVay made a point to say that Limmer was a big part of the Rams’ long-term plans along the offensive line.

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But he wanted Limmer to learn from Shelton, who is adept at identifying defensive fronts and blitzes at the line of scrimmage and keeping an offensive line working as a cohesive unit with his pre-snap communication.

“I didn’t know what I was missing when he wasn’t here,” Limmer said. “Being able to watch from the sidelines of how he works and goes about his business is a huge, huge help. ” “To see just his growth over the last couple of years is pretty cool,” offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase added.

“For him to step in in that way in the game but even in practice yesterday, the way that he took the field, he had a vibe about him. You could tell with his communication, it’s grown a lot over the last couple of years. ”– Shelton and left guard Steve Avila, both with hamstring injuries – the Rams will have a difficult challenge against a diverse Green Bay Packers defense on Wednesday.

Especially if All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons returns for his first game in 11 months after undergoing surgery to repair his damaged ACL and meniscus late last season.

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“First, probably figuring out where he’s lined up, exactly what they’re doing with him. We got to do a great job in-game figuring some of those things out,” Scheelhaase said.

“Got to do a great job up front, got to do a great job of getting some help when we can. ”for quarterback Matthew Stafford at center, identifying the Packers’ various defensive fronts and communicating to the rest of the offensive line. But he’s built up some equity with his teammates for how he handled himself against the Cardinals, and how he’s handled the last two years, learning from Shelton and waiting for this moment.

“He did a great job considering all the moving parts that were happening up front,” Stafford said. “I thought he came in and handled some of their fronts and pressures and structures really well. … He’s a guy that takes a lot of pride in doing his job at a high level so that rubs off on everybody around him and we’re looking for more of the same.

”DE Myles Garrett and RB Kyren Williams were limited participants in practice Sunday. S Kam Curl did not practice.