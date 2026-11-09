Beauty Queen Stripped of Award After Jailing for Fatal Crash

Humaira Batool lost her UK Health and Beauty Awards title after being sentenced to ten years in prison for the fatal Lamborghini crash that killed Mohammed Shaan Hussain in December 2022.

Humaira Batool, a 26-year-old beautician from Bradford, has been officially stripped of her prestigious award in the Make Up Artist of the Year category following her conviction for causing the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain. The UK Health and Beauty Awards revoked her placement after confirming she entered the competition under the alias 'Mera' and the business name 'MeraBeauty' while she was out on bail for the fatal traffic incident.

The Fatal Crash on the M62 Motorway

On December 13, 2022, Batool crashed a rented £220,000 Lamborghini Urus SUV on the M62 motorway near Ripponden, West Yorkshire, resulting in the death of her friend, 20-year-old Mohammed Shaan Hussain. The collision occurred at a reported speed of 143mph when the vehicle crashed through a motorway barrier. Initial reports from Batool claimed she was sleeping in the passenger seat at the time, but subsequent investigations proved this account to be false.

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CCTV footage reviewed by authorities captured crucial evidence contradicting the beautician's story. The video showed the pair swapping seats at traffic lights shortly before the high-speed collision. Batool exited the passenger-side door and took the driver's seat from Mr. Hussain, a sequence of events that ultimately led to her being sentenced to ten years in prison.

Award Revocation and Legal Deception

Despite facing serious criminal charges, Batool continued to participate in high-profile industry events shortly before her trial. On August 15, she attended the glitzy awards ceremony at Manchester's AO Arena, wearing a ball gown and high heels to receive her recognition as one of the country's best makeup artists. This appearance occurred just days before she was scheduled to appear in court on January 10, 2023.

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The awards company stated that they take matters of this nature extremely seriously. After being informed of her conviction, they formally revoked her placement in the Make Up Artist of the Year 2026 category and updated their official rankings. A spokesman expressed their deepest sympathies with the family and loved ones of Mohammed Shaan Hussain, clarifying that her placement no longer stands.

Family Claims and Health Allegations

Following the sentencing, Batool's sister, Maryam Kiani Knight, made controversial claims regarding her sibling's ability to cope within the prison system. Knight stated that Batool is unable to function properly because she is allegedly allergic to sugar, soya, meat, and gluten. She described a very limited diet consisting only of a bag of chips and a cup of green tea, asserting that her sister is unfit for prison given her mental and physical health status.

Knight also alleged that Batool has never been the same since the night of the accident, suffering from nightmares and insomnia. She claimed that Mr. Hussain was drunk, had called her repeatedly, and then screamed at her to drive faster, although this version of events was never presented in court by Batool during her trial. The family maintained that they were deeply upset by how Mr. Hussain's family handled the aftermath of the tragedy.

Business Ventures and Social Media Activity

During the period she was on bail, Batool and Knight founded Dalia's HQ, a beauty salon in Bradford. The business quickly gained recognition, becoming a finalist in the Best New Salon of the Year category within three months of opening. Batool herself achieved a ranking of 49th in the Make Up Artist of the Year category, a fact she celebrated on social media platforms.

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However, the revocation of her award marks the end of this professional acclaim. The incident highlights a significant breach of trust and professional ethics in the beauty industry. As Batool begins her ten-year sentence, the recognition she once held in the community has been entirely removed, reflecting the severity of the legal consequences for her actions on the M62 motorway.