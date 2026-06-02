Beauty Products on Sale: Exclusive Deals for Newsletter Subscribers

Get the best beauty products on sale across the internet, exclusively for our newsletter subscribers. From at-home sugaring kits to cute makeup bags, we've got you covered. Use code EXTRA25 for an additional 25 percent off at checkout through Thursday night.

I sift through hundreds of discounts every day. Some of my favorite finds are in the beauty bins: The price drops are impressive, and there's almost always something from our archives in the mix.

And each week, I find the best of the best beauty products on sale across the internet exclusively for the newsletter subscribers. If you like your skin-care products to perform double duty, the sunscreen from the same line offers UV protection while treating dark spots, too. One of the products I came across is Sugardoh's at-home sugaring kit. I found it to be a gentler alternative to waxing.

The results were undeniable, and I had never seen my skin so hairless and free of irritation. Additionally, I spotted a few cute makeup bags from Stoney Clover Lane and LoveShackFancy in the mix. The best part is that these products are designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read about online.

And if you want to get your hands on these amazing products, you can use the code EXTRA25 for an additional 25 percent off at checkout through Thursday night





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Beauty Products Sale Exclusive Deals Newsletter Subscribers At-Home Sugaring Kit Makeup Bags Code EXTRA25

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