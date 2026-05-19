Beauty Product Staple: Editors' Repurchased Favorites - Refinery29

The Refinery29 editors share their most repurchased beauty staples, including perfume, nail products, and more. The editors also mention different beauty product preferences and popular fashion trends.

The Refinery29 editors discovered beauty products that they keep repurchasing over time, enjoying them so much they forget how many times they've repurchased them. Some beauty products are also highly sought after by editors due to their subscription service, as the editors fetch and stock them before the product even runs out.

This indicates a genuine level of trust and commitment to the products, making them popular among beauty enthusiasts. The editors also suggest revisiting old fashion trends as nail trends change rapidly. They note that jaw pain alert them to the need to seek dental care, and provide tips on how to easily treat jaw pain. Other suggestions include hair trends, French pedicuries, influencer profiles, and trending print collections.

Lastly, the editors cover hair trends and the types of products experienced cosmetologists recommend





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Beauty Staple Editor's Repurchased Favor Nail Trends Hair Trends French Pedicuries Influencer Polkadot Print Hair Product Suggestion

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