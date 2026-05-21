Beauty industry expert tips: affordable beauty finds at CVS

Recommendations for affordable beauty products from CVS, highlighting Maybelline's versatility and effectiveness, as well as tips on protecting the skin with sunscreen.

As a beauty industry expert with over 10 years of experience, the drugstore consistently outperforms more expensive beauty products by offering affordable finds from reputable brands.

CVS doubles as a place to grab everyday essentials at heavily discounted prices. For versatility, a Maybelline Long-Stay Makeup SPF 50 provides both coverage and texture enhancement for just $13.

Additionally, there are eight shades to choose from. With the importance of sun protection, we recommend Sun Protection Systems Plus 30 SPF Tint Sunscreen for all-around protection and Amazon's Memorial Day beauty deals for those looking to save on the Dyson Airwrap, viral makeup products, and luxury skincare





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Beauty Product Recommendations Affordable Finds At CVS Maybelline Long-Stay Makeup SPF 50 Maybelline Long-Stay Makeup SPF 50 Tint Sunscr Dyson Airwrap Deals Sun Protection Lazy Beauty Routines

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