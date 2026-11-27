Beauty Editor Rosie Green details her diagnosis with rosacea, prescription regimen, and strict avoidance of triggers like alcohol and saunas to maintain skin health.

Beauty Editor Rosie Green has publicly detailed the rigorous medical and lifestyle protocols required to manage rosacea, a chronic skin condition that caused significant distress during her twenties. After experiencing persistent burning cheeks and irritated skin, Green sought professional medical intervention which led to a formal diagnosis of the condition. This revelation highlights the severe impact of the disorder on professional confidence, as Green feared for her career viability due to visible symptoms that contradicted industry standards for healthy skin.

Rosacea Diagnosis and Pathophysiology

Green was referred to a dermatologist by her then editor, who identified the symptoms as rosacea, a condition affecting approximately five percent of the global population. The disorder is notably more prevalent in women and individuals with European skin types. Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting, author of Flawless: Your Ultimate Guide To Bright, Clear Skin, explains that genetic factors significantly influence susceptibility. Green possesses a genetic predisposition characterized by blood vessels that dilate excessively, nerve endings that fire with heightened sensitivity, and a reactive skin barrier.

Also read Khloe Kardashian Reveals Botched Beauty Trip to South Korea with Sister Kim

The condition is progressive, beginning with temporary flushing before evolving into permanent redness, known as erythema, typically centered around the nose and cheeks. This redness can extend to the chin and forehead, accompanied by sensations of tightness and tingling. Patients often develop red spots or bumps that do not come to a head, creating a sore appearance. In severe instances, the condition can affect the eyes, causing grittiness and dryness, or lead to skin thickening on the nose, a complication known as rhinophyma.

Medical Treatment and Skincare Regimen

Upon diagnosis, Green commenced a treatment plan involving oral antibiotics to reduce initial inflammation, a regimen she has repeated as necessary over the years. For long-term maintenance, she undergoes annual Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatments designed to target and eliminate broken blood vessels. Dr Bunting advocates for a philosophy of rigorous simplicity and zero deviation in skincare for such cases, a principle Green adheres to strictly in her daily routine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her morning regimen begins with a wash-off cleanser, specifically utilizing La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser priced at £25 or Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser at £11.50, both available through boots.com. This is followed by a vitamin C serum, such as SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic at £169 from spacenk.com or The Inkey List 15 per cent Vitamin C + EGF Serum at £16. The routine concludes with the application of Rosex, a prescription antibiotic gel obtained from her General Practitioner.

In the evening, Green repeats the cleansing step before applying Soolantra, an anti-inflammatory prescription cream. She has also integrated Dr Sam's Flawless Nightly 2 per cent Retinoid Serum, priced at £50, into her routine. Dr Bunting notes that this specific formulation is tolerable for Green because it is balanced with niacinamide, bakuchiol, and azelaic acid, all of which possess anti-inflammatory properties. Dr Bunting emphasizes azelaic acid as a critical ingredient for calming rosacea-prone skin.

Emerging Treatments and Therapeutic Outlook

Dr Bunting highlights significant advancements in the management of rosacea, offering hope for improved outcomes for sufferers. In the United States, a new low-dose, extended-release formulation of the antibiotic minocycline has received regulatory approval, providing a new option for reducing inflammation. Additionally, tiny injections of botulinum toxin are increasingly being utilized to manage and calm persistent flushing episodes in patients.

Technological improvements in laser treatments also contribute to better management, featuring enhanced cooling mechanisms and the capability to treat a wider range of vessel sizes. Despite these medical progressions, Dr Bunting confirms there is currently no cure for rosacea. Consequently, management relies on constant vigilance and the disciplined adherence to prescribed treatments, a commitment Green maintains to preserve her skin's stability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strict Lifestyle Modifications and Trigger Avoidance

Skincare products and medical interventions constitute only part of the management strategy; avoiding specific triggers is equally critical. Green has made substantial lifestyle sacrifices to prevent flare-ups, eliminating several common activities that cause vascular dilation. She has abstained from drinking alcohol for thirty years, noting that red wine is particularly detrimental as it forces blood vessels to widen, resulting in immediate flushing.

She also avoids saunas despite enjoying the warmth, as the heat causes her skin to redden and triggers severe episodes. Similarly, she refrains from taking hot baths, opting for tepid water only, as the enveloping warmth is detrimental to her skin's condition. Green acknowledges the psychological sacrifice of missing out on traditional relaxation methods but prioritizes skin health.

The avoidance of facials is another significant change; while Green enjoys the sensory experience and product layering associated with professional treatments, her skin cannot tolerate them. Furthermore, she has discontinued the use of heavily scented, thick moisturizers and indulgent creams. Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams of The Lovely Clinic advises that such products are counterproductive for rosacea patients, as their complexity and ingredients can actively trigger inflammatory flare-ups, necessitating a minimalist approach to skincare.