Christine McGuinness and Princess Andre led celebrities at The Beauty Awards celebrating its 25th anniversary. The event highlighted fashion, personal revelations, and the 25th milestone of the annual ceremony.

Christine McGuinness commanded attention on the red carpet of The Beauty Awards on Monday evening, leading a glittering array of celebrities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the prestigious annual ceremony. The model, 38, arrived at City Central at the HAC in a striking lace ensemble featuring bold cut-outs that showcased her toned midriff, setting a high bar for the evening's fashion. Her appearance marked a significant moment as she returned to the spotlight following her recent public discussions regarding her sexuality and creative projects.

The event drew a diverse crowd of television personalities, models, and public figures, all gathered to honor achievements in the beauty and lifestyle industries. Among the notable attendees were Princess Andre, 19, who turned heads in a plunging, glitzy gold mini dress that highlighted her long legs. She was accompanied by her brother, Junior, 21, and his girlfriend, Jasmine Orr, 25, forming a high-profile trio that underscored the continued media interest in the Andre and Price family dynamic.

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Star Styles and Red Carpet Fashion

While McGuinness and Princess Andre dominated headlines with their revealing and glamorous outfits, other stars brought their own distinct flair to the HAC venue. Helen Flanagan opted for a tiny feathered dress paired with sheer tights, a look that sparked varied reactions from onlookers. Similarly, former Love Island star Gabby Allen made a bold statement in a sheer burgundy gown that left little to the imagination, contrasting with the more structured elegance worn by others.

Molly Rainford stood out in a sophisticated ruby red jumpsuit as she arrived alongside her fiancé, Tyler West. The evening also saw the return of television veterans such as Vanessa Feltz, who displayed her slimmed-down physique in an embellished gown. Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas showcased her age-defying looks in a strapless satin dress, while Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh oozed elegance in a burgundy strapless suit, proving that the red carpet remained a battlefield for style icons.

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Personal Revelations and Public Statements

Beyond the fashion, Christine McGuinness used the platform to address personal developments that have captivated her audience. She recently declared that she feels 'more myself' since coming out as bisexual, a revelation that has reshaped her public narrative and personal life. McGuinness shared with The Times that embracing her identity has made her feel safer, more comfortable, and sexier, noting that she exclusively dates women since her divorce from ex-husband Paddy McGuinness.

The reality star also confirmed she is currently writing an erotic novel inspired by her own experiences, described as being along the lines of 50 Shades of Gay. She explained that the writing process has been cathartic, allowing her to process feelings that previously caused creative blocks. McGuinness revealed that she often scribbles notes immediately after intimate moments to capture her thoughts, ensuring she does not forget the emotions driving her fiction.

Family Dynamics and Future Plans

Despite splitting four years ago, Christine McGuinness and Paddy McGuinness continue to share the home they designed in Cheshire for the sake of their family. They share three children: 11-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and eight-year-old Felicity, all of whom have autism. Christine emphasized that their co-parenting arrangement is harmonious, stating that they are family who do not bring outside conflicts into their home life.

The couple has agreed not to sell the house, preferring to maintain stability for their children. Christine noted that while they might discuss moving to separate places in the future, the current arrangement works well. She also opened up about her dating preferences, branding herself a 'five-star lesbian' on the It Started With A Kiss podcast, and expressing a attraction to masculine women where she prefers to be the dominant partner in intimacy.

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The 25th anniversary of The Beauty Awards served as a backdrop for these personal stories, blending high fashion with candid conversations about identity and family. The presence of other notable figures such as Rylan Clark, Lizzie Cundy, and Mica Harris added to the event's prestige. As the evening concluded, the focus remained on how public figures navigate their evolving lives while maintaining their professional obligations.

Looking ahead, McGuinness's upcoming erotic novel is expected to generate further discussion about her writing and personal life. Meanwhile, the other attendees returned to their respective projects, from Gabby Allen dealing with recent headlines regarding Dan Osborne to Vanessa Feltz continuing her broadcasting career. The event successfully highlighted the intersection of celebrity culture, personal authenticity, and the enduring appeal of the beauty industry's annual celebrations.