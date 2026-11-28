Rosie Lourde's 'Wreck and Ruin,' a JAFF Future Project pick, turns 'Beauty and the Beast' into a gothic thriller about coercive control.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Becomes a Tale of Coercive Control in Romantic Thriller ‘Wreck and Ruin’ at JAFF Market Cristian Mungiu’s Palme d’Or Winner ‘Fjord’ Takes Jakarta World Cinema Audience Award as Short Film Winners Land Debut Feature Funding ‘The Invisible Guest’ Remake Director Danial Rifki on Suharto-Era Fear and Why His New Thriller Is About ‘How to Fight Back’Set in 1893 on a tropical volcanic island with black-sand coastlines, the story follows Elizabeth, who has just lost her sister Christina in a shipwreck, as she falls in love with Louis.

As Christina’s vision appears, Elizabeth realizes Louis is hiding a terrifying secret that could threaten her life. Aspyn Ovard on Her Divorce, Being in a Throuple and Joining ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Universe: ‘I Hope People Can Understand Me a Little Bit Better’ Written by Katharine McPhee, who is also a producer on the project, the script turns the classic story of love as salvation on its head and asks: what happens when the lover doesn’t want to be saved, but only wants to possess the other?.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Setting that psychological trap against little-known Australian maritime history across the Indonesian archipelago felt electric, visually stunning and timely. ” The $2.5 million project is in advanced development with a polished draft of the script, and is designed to combine on-location production in Indonesia with Australian grants and post-production. Cinematographer Nicola Daley and award-winning composer Caitlin Yeo are on board.