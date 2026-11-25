Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been convicted of murdering ex-boyfriend Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in a jealous spree that shocked Sydney.

A NSW Supreme Court jury has delivered a guilty verdict against Beau Lamarre-Condon, finding the former senior constable responsible for the murders of his ex-boyfriend Jesse Baird and Mr. Baird's new partner, Luke Davies. The conviction concludes a high-profile legal proceeding that exposed the dark underbelly of Sydney's celebrity culture and the abuse of police authority.

Double Murder in Paddington Home

Lamarre-Condon, aged 31, entered the Paddington residence of Jesse Baird on the morning of Monday, February 19, 2024. Disguised as an Uber Eats delivery rider, the former police officer used his service pistol to shoot and kill both men at the scene. The brutal nature of the crime was highlighted by the methodical disposal of the bodies, which were discovered more than a week later by authorities.

Also read Former Police Officer Beau Lamarre-Condon Found Guilty of Double Murder

After the shootings, Lamarre-Condon placed the bodies of Baird and Davies into separate surfboard bags. He then transported the remains to a rural property near Goulburn, located more than 120 miles southwest of Sydney. The discovery of the bodies at this remote location delayed the identification of the victims and extended the period during which their families did not know their fate. The court heard that the delay in discovery was a calculated move by the perpetrator to evade immediate detection.

Allegations of Police Abuse and Obsession

Prosecutors presented evidence that Lamarre-Condon was driven by a toxic combination of jealous obsession and wounded pride following the end of his relationship with Jesse Baird in November 2023. The pair had been dating on and off throughout 2023, but the dissolution of their relationship triggered a violent retaliation. The jury was told that Lamarre-Condon killed Baird out of revenge and eliminated Luke Davies specifically to silence a witness who could identify him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court process revealed that Lamarre-Condon was a serving NSW Police senior constable at the time of the crimes. This status granted him access to sensitive information and resources, which he allegedly misused in the lead-up to the murders. The prosecution argued that his police training and knowledge of investigative tactics allowed him to plan the double homicide and cover his tracks effectively, including the use of the disguise and the remote disposal site.

Personal Testimony from Showbiz Reporter

In a detailed analysis released through The Crime Desk's podcast The Trial: Australia, Daily Mail Senior Showbiz Reporter Ali Daher provided intimate insights into Lamarre-Condon's personality and behavior prior to the arrests. Daher, who knew Lamarre-Condon through Sydney's celebrity circuit, described the accused as a loner who was desperate for fame and attention. He noted that Lamarre-Condon often mimicked Daher's work and bragged about interactions with high-profile celebrities, creating a rivalry between the two men.

Daher stated that Lamarre-Condon was known for telling notorious lies and pretending to have a lavish lifestyle that he did not actually possess. The reporter claimed that Lamarre-Condon frequently used information gained from his police position to track down celebrities and their entourages, such as Katy Perry's team. These actions suggested a pattern of using official power for personal gain and intimidation, which Daher believed made the murders unsurprising yet horrific.

Public Reaction and Legal Consequences

The verdict has sparked significant discussion regarding the integrity of police personnel and the potential for abuse of power within law enforcement agencies. Ali Daher emphasized that Lamarre-Condon used his position to intimidate people, suggesting that both Baird and Davies were likely terrified of him before the fatal encounter. The former reporter noted that everyone in their social circle tried to distance themselves from Lamarre-Condon due to his unpleasant and manipulative behavior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result of the guilty verdict, Beau Lamarre-Condon now faces serious sentencing consequences for the double murder charges. The NSW Supreme Court will determine the appropriate penalty in the coming weeks, considering the premeditated nature of the crimes and the abuse of police authority. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers when personal grievances intersect with institutional power, leaving a profound impact on the victims' families and the broader community.