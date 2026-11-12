Beau Jessup Dies at 27 While Studying at Columbia University

Beau Jessup, daughter of British TV personality Lisa Maxwell, has died at age 27. She was a journalism student at Columbia University in New York City when her unexpected passing was announced.

Beau Jessup, a 27-year-old journalism student at Columbia University in New York City, has died unexpectedly. The prestigious Ivy League institution confirmed the tragic news in a social media post published on Wednesday. No further details regarding the specific location, timing, or cause of her death were released to the public by the university authorities.

Columbia University Confirms Student Passing

Columbia Journalism School mourned the loss of Beau Jessup, who was enrolled in their Master of Science program. A university spokesperson stated that the school joins Jessup's family, friends, and classmates in remembering her. Dean Jelani Cobb sent an email to students describing Jessup as a cherished member of the academic community. He acknowledged the difficulty of sharing such news and offered deepest condolences to her loved ones during this heartbreaking time.

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Beau Jessup's Academic and Professional Background

Jessup was set to graduate in May as part of the Class of 2027. She had been pictured in September within the school's class listings. Before moving to the United States for her graduate studies, she attended the London School of Economics and the University of Cambridge. In a recent interview with the school, she discussed her motivation for entering journalism. She noted a curiosity about who tells people's stories and how narratives are distorted in the public domain.

Family Heritage and Parental Profiles

Jessup is the daughter of British actress and TV host Lisa Maxwell. Lisa Maxwell was a panelist on the show Loose Women and starred in The Bill for seven years. She was originally cast as Daphne Moon in the US series Frasier before Jane Leeves replaced her. Beau's father is Paul Jessup, who runs a toy brand specializing in teddy bears. The family's media connections have long been part of public knowledge in the UK broadcasting sector.

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Entrepreneurial Success in China and Name Services

Before her death, Beau Jessup gained headlines for a successful business venture. She founded Specialname, a platform that assigns English names to Chinese children. The service grew from her experiences in China, where expectant parents frequently asked for name suggestions. The business generated £48,000 for her at age 16. She later presented her entrepreneurial journey at a TedTalk event. Her work addressed the growing demand for culturally appropriate English names among prospective Chinese parents.

Investigation Status and Next Steps for Reporting

The Daily Mail has contacted the New York Police Department, the New York City Fire Department, and the city's medical examiner for further information. A spokesperson for Lisa Maxwell has also been approached for comment. Columbia University has not released details about where or when the incident occurred. The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear as authorities and the family process the loss. The journalism school community continues to support the family during this period of grief.