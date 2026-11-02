Beats Solo 4 Headphones Drop to $130 on Amazon with Bonus Apple Services

The Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones are now $130 on Amazon, a 35% discount. Buyers receive free Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and News+ subscriptions with the purchase of these highly rated audio devices.

The Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones are currently available for $130 at Amazon. This pricing represents a 35% discount off the standard retail price of $200. The promotion saves buyers $70 on the audio equipment. All five color variants are offered at this identical low price point. Additionally, customers can claim up to three free months of access to Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and News+ services.

Audio Architecture and Sound Profile

Beats has engineered these headphones with a custom acoustic architecture. The device utilizes updated drivers to deliver clear and balanced audio output. Users experience crisp high frequencies and deep low frequencies during playback. This enhanced sound quality is available in the standard listening mode. Enabling personalized spatial audio further elevates the auditory experience. The feature creates a custom acoustic profile based on the unique shape of the user's ears. Sound appears to originate from all directions for a truly immersive environment.

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Connectivity Options and Battery Life

Although these are Bluetooth headphones, they offer alternative connection methods. Users can connect the device via USB-C or a 3.5 mm audio cable. These wired options eliminate audio lag and provide the highest possible sound quality. This connectivity is also beneficial when battery levels are low. The built-in battery lasts up to 50 hours on a single charge. This extended runtime reduces the frequency of recharging needs significantly.

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Voice Clarity and Device Compatibility

The headphones include a powerful built-in microphone system. The microphone isolates the user's voice while blocking background noise. This technology ensures that the other party or a voice assistant can hear clearly. The audio quality remains consistent even in noisy outdoor environments. The Beats Solo 4 are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. This broad compatibility ensures the headphones fit seamlessly into various digital ecosystems.

Ergonomics and Color Variants

Comfort is a key feature of the Beats Solo 4 design. The headphones feature UltraPlush ear cushions for extended wearing sessions. The earcups fold inwards for compact storage in bags. The device is available in five distinct color options. These include Matte Black, Black & Gold, Cloud Pink, Metallic Pink, and Slate Blue. The combination of durability, comfort, and sound quality makes the product a strong market contender.