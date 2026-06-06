Beatrice and Eugenie 'symbolise a rot at the heart' of the Royal Family, claims journalist

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been accused of 'grifting' and 'greedy' behaviour by a journalist and friend of Princess Diana. The sisters have never personally paid a penny in rent, despite living in exclusive palace properties for nearly two decades.

Beatrice and Eugenie have come to symbolise a rot at the heart of the Royal Family , along with their grifting and greedy parents, it was claimed today.

Tina Brown, a journalist and friend of Princess Diana, says the Prince of Wales will have a dim view of his cousins. She also alleged that the Princesses have rejected an attempt by Prince William for their business activities to be audited, also claimed by esteemed royal author Andrew Lownie.

Today, a report by the National Audit Office has laid bare how they have been secretly subsidised for years by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and now by their uncle, King Charles. The sisters have never personally paid a penny in rent, despite living in exclusive properties at Kensington Palace and St James's Palace for nearly two decades.

Ms Brown, a friend of Princess Diana who was editor-in-chief of Tatler and Vanity Fair, has said the House of York has come to symbolise a rot at the heart of the whole royal system, in which the monarchy's aura allows its members absolute impunity. She said: I am not in the camp that believes the two gushing York daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, should be welcome in the cleaned-up Royal ensemble.

Floating around the UAE and Saudi Arabia as cultural ambassadors to the Middle East sounds horribly Fergie-like to me. Most of the convenings they attend are hustle bazaars for nepo nightmares and crypto creeps hoovering around for the crumbs of sovereign wealth funds. Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie should not be welcome in Prince William's cleaned-up Royal Family, an expert has claimed.

Andrew was sporting a large purple bruise that covered his right eye and most of his cheek yesterday at Sandringham Writing on her Substack column Fresh Hell - before last night's revelations emerged - Ms Brown added: One wonders why they allegedly rejected Prince William's request to audit their business activities to ensure there are no reputational risks. Taking aim at Fergie's hunger for cash even after the Epstein scandal she added: Who in their right mind would hire a garrulous, freeloading shopaholic like Sarah Ferguson to be brand ambassador to grow their business.

It came as it was revealed that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have never personally paid a penny in rent, despite living in exclusive palace properties for nearly two decades. A report by the National Audit Office has laid bare some of the cosy deals that working - and non-working - royals have benefited from when it comes to residences.

These include Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's two daughters, who perform no royal duties, but have been secretly subsidised for years by their grandmother Queen Elizabeth and now by their uncle King Charles. Both women have their own careers, high-flying husbands and multi-million-pound homes elsewhere and are sure to face questions about why they could not pay their own way. Other revelations in the report were branded outrageous last night.

Shamed Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, it was disclosed, was allowed to let three properties on his leased Windsor estate - Royal Lodge - to staff and potentially pocket the profits. And he could be entitled to more than £300,000 in compensation from the Crown Estate after being forced out of the Grade II-listed mansion over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein several years before the end of his 75-year lease.

Questions are also likely to be raised about the late Queen's cousins, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who have also enjoyed a long-term, sovereign-subsidised arrangement on their own lavish Kensington Palace apartment. Meanwhile, another of the late Queen's cousins, Princess Alexandra, 89, rents a mansion in scenic Richmond Park, south-west London. A trust negotiated a lease on her behalf with the Crown Estate until 2144 - when she would be 207.

The NAO report was prompted by the scandal of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's peppercorn rent deal for Royal Lodge, one of the last trappings of royal life after he was stripped of his titles and status following revelations about his dealings with paedophile financier Epstein. While the report is factual and does not seek to examine value for money, it does contain a number of intriguing revelations that are likely to be raked over by MPs in the coming months.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker, who has long been a critic of royal finances, said: The whole thing is outrageous. If you look at Andrew, this is adding insult to injury. It shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer. The money should have gone to the Crown Estate, not into his pockets.

He said of Beatrice and Eugenie: There's no way that non-working members of the Royal Family should be subsidised by the Duchy of Lancaster. The Royal Family is yet again taking the public for a complete ride





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Beatrice And Eugenie Royal Family Tina Brown Princess Diana National Audit Office Queen Elizabeth King Charles Prince William Sarah Ferguson Jeffrey Epstein Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Prince And Princess Michael Of Kent Princess Alexandra

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