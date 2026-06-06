Beatrice and Eugenie Appear Tense at Cousin's Wedding Amid Rental Funding Scrutiny

Body language analysis suggests Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were anxious at Peter Phillips' wedding following revelations that their rent is paid by King Charles. Their brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi projected confidence, while Jack Brooksbank seemed to deflect attention.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made a tense arrival at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, according to a body language analyst. The event, held at All Saints Church in Kemble, gathered several royal family members, despite recent disclosures about the princesses' living arrangements.

The sisters, who do not perform official royal duties, have been beneficiaries of a financial arrangement covering their rent, funded by King Charles III from the Privy Purse. This follows a National Audit Office report that highlighted they had never paid rent for their official residences, a revelation described by sources as 'outrageous'. Accompanying the princesses were their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Body language expert Judi James observed that Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi displayed 'gallant confidence' and acted as an 'attention lightening rod' for the group. He strode ahead, dramatically closed his umbrella, ran a hand through his hair, and extended his left hand to clasp Beatrice's in a supportive gesture. He also 'puffed his chest' and beamed at ushers, waving his closed brolly and embracing one usher warmly.

In contrast, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank appeared more reserved, avoiding hand-holding. Eugenie clasped her coat over her baby bump protectively, while Jack appeared to fidget with his pockets, a tactic James interpreted as an attempt to deflect attention from the princesses. Their expressions were tense as they approached cameras, seemingly bracing for scrutiny. Other senior royals, including the Prince of Wales, interacted warmly with Beatrice, offering a cheek kiss at the service, suggesting no overt coldness from the mainline royals.

The financial arrangements date back to the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who was 'very fond' of her granddaughters, and King Charles agreed to continue the support after her death. The rent for Eugenie's Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace and Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace is paid entirely from the King's Privy Purse, which derives from the Duchy of Lancaster and other private sources, meaning no taxpayer funds were used.

Eugenie also maintains a £3.6 million home in Portugal, while Beatrice shares a property with Edo in London and owns a home in the Cotswolds. The wedding of Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, to Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse, marks a significant family event, drawing the York sisters into the public eye amid ongoing debates about the funding of non-working royals





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