Journalist Beatrice Aidin trials Elcella, a natural oil supplement, to manage menopausal weight gain without pharmaceutical side effects during a five-week foodie test.

Beatrice Aidin, a 55-year-old restaurant critic and wellness journalist, has embarked on a rigorous five-week trial of a supplement called Elcella to address weight gain associated with menopause. Standing at 5ft 5in and weighing 10st 10lb, she holds a Body Mass Index of 25, which officially places her in the overweight category. Her journey begins as she navigates the challenges of full menopause, having previously lost ten pounds only to regain them, resulting in her waist expanding and her bra size increasing from 34GG to 36GG.

Navigating Menopausal Weight Challenges

Aidin previously struggled with the physical discomfort of tight clothing and the psychological toll of regaining weight after reaching a healthier baseline. At her starting weight of 10st 10lb, she measured a waist size of 32 inches. She describes her midsection as previously being the size of a tennis ball, but it began to protrude over her waistband, making her feel like an "overstuffed Christmas cracker" when she attempted to wear a favorite little black dress. This physical change is a common experience for women at her age, yet she found it necessary to take action to reverse the trend.

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The primary driver of her current weight fluctuation is not a lack of discipline with daily meals but rather the nature of her profession. As a restaurant critic and interviewer, she frequently attends high-profile dining events where she samples multi-course meals of exceptional quality and substantial quantity. She describes her standard diet as healthy, consisting of fruits, eggs, grilled chicken, and vegetables, but admits that her "food noise" is triggered by greed for high-quality grub served by others. A couple of glasses of fine wine often diminish her willpower, leading to overconsumption at social gatherings.

Pharmaceutical Risks Versus Natural Alternatives

While some peers recommend GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro, Aidin remains cautious due to her personal health history. She suffers from glaucoma and an underactive thyroid, conditions that are monitored but create hesitation regarding pharmaceutical weight-loss solutions. Although these conditions do not automatically disqualify her, the potential for rare side effects, including impacts on eyesight or thyroid tumors, gives her pause. She prioritizes safety over the ease of ordering medication online, even when bypassing strict BMI criteria.

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Instead, she turns to Elcella, a supplement marketed as a natural alternative with no known side effects. The product is a blend of three cold-pressed oils: linseed oil, medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, and virgin organic coconut oil. These ingredients are designed to support gut-brain research principles by stimulating the body's natural appetite-regulating hormones without the risks associated with synthetic drugs. Aidin seeks a method to control her appetite that aligns with her health needs while allowing her to maintain her social and professional dining habits.

The Science Behind Gut-Brain Regulation

Elcella was developed by Dr. Madusha Peiris and Dr. Rubina Aktar, two British scientists based at Queen Mary University of London who specialize in gut-brain research. Their theory posits that modern diets heavy in ultra-processed foods cause natural appetite-regulating hormones to go to sleep. The supplement aims to wake these hormones up through a precise balance of nutrients found in the oils. This approach focuses on specific biological mechanisms to restore the body's natural ability to signal fullness.

The core of their scientific strategy targets L cells, which are densely concentrated in the colon. These cells are responsible for releasing GLP-1, a hormone that signals the brain that enough food has been consumed. Additionally, the supplement aims to stimulate the release of PYY, a peptide that slows down gastric emptying and reduces hunger. By targeting these same pathways used by prescription weight-loss drugs, the supplement claims to mimic their effects through natural dietary components.

Protocol and Financial Cost Analysis

The trial protocol requires participants to take four capsules two to three hours before lunch and another four two to three hours before dinner, after eating a normal breakfast. This strict scheduling is designed to ensure the oils are active during the body's peak digestion times. While the method appears manageable, the financial commitment is significant. Aidin notes that the cost is £595 for a three-month supply or £189 per month with a subscription, which is comparable to the cost of higher-dose pharmaceutical injections.

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Despite the high price tag, Aidin considers the investment justified given the safety profile and her specific health constraints. She views the supplement as a tool to drop the "pesky 10lb" before the party season begins. Her goal is to determine if this natural approach can effectively counteract the caloric excesses of her professional life without causing adverse reactions or requiring major dietary overhauls.

Initial Results from Week One

The first week of the trial involved rigorous adherence to the dosing schedule while navigating a busy social calendar. Aidin attended a party at The Cocochine restaurant in London's Mayfair, where she consumed an array of canapés including cheese and onion crisp with caviar, black truffle doughnuts, and venison ragout with caramelized onion brioche. She also attended a Hackett menswear party on Savile Row, where she consumed champagne and additional appetizers.

Additionally, she participated in the birthday celebration for her friend, actor and comedian Helen Lederer. By the end of week one, she had maintained her starting weight of 10st 10lb while exposing her body to significant social dining triggers. The trial will continue to monitor whether the supplement helps her manage portion sizes and satiety cues in the coming weeks, providing a real-world test of the gut-brain theory in a high-exposure environment.