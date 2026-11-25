Westminster City Council has approved the 3 Savile Row Experience museum, opening in 2027 inside the former Apple Corps HQ, featuring the iconic rooftop venue.

Westminster City Council's Planning Committee has formally approved the development of the 3 Savile Row Experience, a major cultural attraction set to open to the public in 2027. This new museum will be housed within the historic seven-floor building in Mayfair that previously served as the headquarters for Apple Corps, the organization established in 1963 by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Museum Details and Historical Context

The attraction is designed to preserve and showcase the rich musical heritage of The Beatles, focusing heavily on the site's significance in music history. Visitors will be able to explore exhibitions that utilize advanced audiovisual technologies to present previously unseen archive material. The facility will include a fully recreated recording studio, allowing fans to experience the environment where many iconic tracks were produced.

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A central feature of the museum will be access to the rooftop terrace, the location of the band's famous farewell concert and final public appearance on January 30, 1969. The basement of the building will also feature restored areas, as it was historically used as a recording studio for part of their work. The permit ensures that while recorded music can be played, live music performances will not be hosted at the 3 Savile Row location to respect the surrounding neighborhood.

Stakeholder Positions and Operational Limits

Apple Corps originally sold the building in 1976, six years after The Beatles disbanded. The company reacquired the headquarters earlier this year, setting the stage for this new venture. Ringo Starr recently visited the site and expressed his enthusiasm, stating that the project is Fab news for fans and Westminster. He emphasized the extraordinary place 3 Savile Row holds in British music history as the spot where the band worked, recorded, and performed their final show.

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Operational details include a planned basement cafe and bar that will be permitted to operate until midnight. However, to minimize disturbance to local residents, the venue is capped at hosting 104 events per year. These measures reflect a balance between commercial viability and community relations, ensuring the historic site remains a respectful tribute to the band's legacy.

Real-World Impact and Future Plans

The opening of the 3 Savile Row Experience will complement Mayfair's existing cultural landscape, which includes attractions like the Handel-Hendix museum. Project organizers aim to leverage the timeless appeal of The Beatles as a major British cultural export. The initiative is described as a forward-thinking effort to engage fans globally by bringing them to the physical locations where music history was made.

This London development precedes a larger immersive attraction called The Beatles Story, which is scheduled to open in Liverpool in 2028. That project will span 100,000 square feet and aims to tell the comprehensive story of the band. Fans can register their interest for tickets and find further information through official channels, ensuring they are updated on the rollout of both the London and Liverpool experiences.