Beatles Rooftop Experience Plans Put on Hold Over Sunlight Concerns

Development plans for a Beatles rooftop experience in London have been put on hold after neighbors raised concerns about the impact on their sunlight. The proposed museum at 3 Savile Row would feature a recreation of the basement studio where Let It Be was recorded and rare archival footage.

Development plans for a Beatles rooftop experience are on hold after the building's neighbours claimed it would block out their sunlight. The building at 3 Savile Row in London , which is due to open next year, will be transformed into a seven-floor museum, featuring a recreation of the basement studio where Let It Be was recorded.

Fans will have also the opportunity to visit the building's rooftop where the band performed their final gig in 1969, before the Metropolitan Police shut it down. The museum which entered development after the group's record label, Apple Corps, reacquired the building will also feature rare archival footage and material and a souvenir shop.

But next-door neighbours of the proposed Beatles rooftop experience are not saying Here Comes the Sun - instead, they claimed the museum will actually block their sunlight. Westminster council received objections from wealth manager, Rockefeller Global Investment Management, over claims the building will cause 'the loss of daylight and sunlight' and 'noise and disturbance'. The firm, which looks after £165billion of client money, said reopening the rooftop will rob neighbouring offices of natural daylight and sunlight, the Telegraph reported.

They said: 'Loss of light and overbearing impact are recognised planning considerations, and the proposal risks causing unacceptable harm to neighbouring occupiers. The scale and nature of the works would result in prolonged construction noise and disruption.

Plans to reopen the building, where The Beatles played their final gig on its rooftop as a museum, have been put on hold The building at 3 Saville Row in London will be transformed into a seven-floor museum, but neighbours have complained it will block their sunlight The band from Liverpool used the building as their headquarters during their final years together 'This is particularly impactful in a professional working environment where we regularly host clients and require a quiet and high-quality setting.

' The development was proposed by Tom Greene who became Chief Executive of Apple Corps in 2025, and would see the band return to 3 Savile Row, a Grade II listed mansion. In its first year alone, the museum hopes to welcome more than 10,000 students to the building, which operated as the band's headquarters during their final years together between 1968 and 1972.

Those in support of the museum have urged critics to drop the opposition and get behind the plans to re-open the building as a museum. The museum's planning team told Westminster council the attraction would serve as a 'local cultural asset' and not simply a 'tourist destination'. They said opening the building up to visitors represented a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to bring the Beatles 'back to one of their spiritual homes'.

Apple Corps rejected concerns about any changes to the amount of sunlight neighbouring buildings would receive, or noise levels if the museum were to open. Sir Paul McCartney welcomed the development plans. He told the New York Times: 'I think it is going to be quite lively.





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Beatles Rooftop Experience London Sunlight Concerns Development Plans

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