Mike D and Ad-Rock celebrate the 40th anniversary of Licensed to Ill on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, reflecting on the band's punk origins and MCA's legacy.

Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond, known professionally as Ad-Rock and Mike D of the Beastie Boys, sat down with host Jon Stewart on Monday night, November 16, 2026, to mark the 40th anniversary of their landmark debut album Licensed to Ill. The interview aired on The Daily Show, providing a reflective look back at the hip-hop trio's origins and their historic 1986 Def Jam Records release that became the first rap album to top the Billboard 200 chart.

Punk Roots and Band Evolution Details

Ad-Rock revealed during the conversation that he was not an original member of the group that also included Adam MCA Yauch, who passed away in 2012 at age 47 after a battle with parotid cancer. Before joining the Beastie Boys, Ad-Rock played in a teenage hardcore band called the Young and the Useless. He joined the hip-hop group after an early member, guitarist John Berry, quit the band, leading the remaining members to tap their former opening act for the slot. Ad-Rock described this transition as moving from the minors to the majors.

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Mike D and Ad-Rock reminisced about their early performances in the underground Manhattan club scene. Ad-Rock specifically highlighted Pizza-a-Go-Go as a favorite venue from their formative years. The duo also recalled an early gig where they opened for the horror punk legends the Misfits and the Detroit hardcore band the Necros. Mike D, who is 60 years old, noted that they were the baby band on the punk rock bill, contrasting their status as kids carrying their own equipment with the established presence of the Misfits, who had real records, outfits, and hair.

MCA Vision and Creative Freedom Approach

The discussion highlighted how the gumbo of different sounds leaking out from New York City's clubs and scenes in the 1980s influenced the group's creative direction. Ad-Rock explained that they realized they did not have to focus on one particular kind of music and instead should create what inspired them. He acknowledged that neither he nor Mike D had the full vision for what the band could become, a role that was largely left to their late comrade MCA. Mike D jokingly lumped Yauch in with them as dumbasses at the time, admitting they had no idea they would eventually play in clubs like Irving Plaza.

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During the 40th anniversary reflection, the duo shared how significant milestones felt to them in retrospect. They considered playing a show at The Ritz, now known as Webster Hall, to be a huge deal at the time. They also took a then-unknown Public Enemy on tour with them after hearing a demo of the group's 1987 debut album, showcasing their early support for other artists in the emerging hip-hop community.

Steward Interaction and Solo Career Comments

The conversation with Jon Stewart showcased the legendarily loose and loving relationship between the two surviving members. When Stewart insisted on a second solo effort from Mike D, who recently released his debut solo album, Ad-Rock demurred by saying maybe he did not want one. Ad-Rock shot back at Stewart, stating that while Mike could want whatever he wanted, it did not mean he owed a second album to the host. The chat underscored the enduring bond between the band members and their comfortable dynamic in public settings.