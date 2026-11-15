Beast Reveals Initial Impression of Cyclops Before Death Battle

Original X-Men member Hank McCoy recalls his awe of Scott Summers during their first meeting as they prepare for a lethal confrontation in Marvel's DNX #5.

Original X-Men members Hank McCoy and Scott Summers are preparing for a lethal confrontation in Marvel Comics. The upcoming issue reveals how the founding teammate once viewed his current enemy.

Beast's First Impression of Scott Summers

Hank McCoy recalls meeting Scott Summers before joining the X-Men team. He viewed Scott as the most impressive person he had ever seen. McCoy described Summers as someone who was bigger than life. This perspective contrasts sharply with the current violent situation between them.

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The Origin of the X-Men Team

A villain named Conquistador kidnapped Hank's parents. He tried to force the young mutant to work for him. Scott Summers intervened during one of his earliest superhero outings. He successfully rescued Hank's parents from the villain. This heroic act led Hank to join the X-Men.

Scott was already a member before Hank arrived. The original lineup included Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Iceman, and Angel. Iceman and Angel preceded Hank in the team roster. Professor X and Magneto also debuted in the initial 1963 issue. These five founding members remain some of the most recognizable characters.

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Hank McCoy's Transformation and Current Threat

The original Hank McCoy is now a full-blown supervillain. He inhabits a white-furred body instead of his usual blue fur. He leads the terrorist group 3K as its Chairman. Hank unleashed the X-Virus during the DNX crossover event. He intended for the virus to turn humans into mutants.

The experiment ended up simply deforming humans in Juniper, Pennsylvania. An enraged Cyclops fired an optic blast at his former friend. Hank hides from Scott in his lair while waiting to counterattack. The preview for issue number five shows this immediate conflict.

Cyclops Rejects Beast's Extremist Ideology

Scott Summers recalls how the younger Hank would get sick at the thought of hurting someone. Hank is not regretful about the deformation caused by the virus. He proclaims that he is putting mutants first. This stance comes in the face of potential extinction. Hank believes Cyclops should adopt the same prioritization.

The Lethal Confrontation in Juniper

The present-day X-Virus threatens to unleash devastation similar to the Age of Revelation future. Hank plans to detonate a fusion bomb in Juniper. The town is covered by a protective force field. Hank intends to kill everyone inside to stop the virus from spreading.

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Cyclops is determined to stop the detonation. He believes the people of Juniper can still be saved. The solicitation for the comic states the two will fight to the death. It is possible the older Beast will meet his demise. Another possibility is that the younger Beast clone might die instead. Cyclops has killed before to neutralize threats and is ready to do so again.

DNX #5 will be released on Wednesday, November 18 by Marvel Comics. The issue is written by Jed Mackay. The art is provided by Federico Vicentini. Kaare Andrews created the cover art. This crossover event marks a significant turning point for the original characters.