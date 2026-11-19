'The Beast in Me' Season 2 is rounding out its cast as production kicks off in New York.

‘Beast in Me’ Season 2 Casts Riley Keough, Lorelei Olivia Mote, Aaron Paul, Taip Ceman, Matthew James Thomas and Lorelei Olivia Mote are both set as series regulars in the second season of the Netflix series.

, Taip Ceman , and Matthew James Thomas are set as recurring guest stars. Exact character details on the new additions are being kept under wraps. Keough is repped CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Mote is repped by Amsel Eisenstadt Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency, Aspire Talent Management, and Hansen Jacobson.

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Paul is repped by UTA. Thomas is repped by Innovative Artists Entertainment, Belfield & Ward, and Framework Entertainment.when it was picked up in 2024. It also campaigned as a limited series at this year’s Emmy Awards, for which Season 1 starfor outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series. The series also won the Emmy for outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special .

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“The Beast in Me” Season 1 showrunner Howard Gordon will serve as co-showrunner on Season 2 alongside Season 1 executive producer Daniel Pearle. Gabe Rotter is the creator and an executive producer of “The Beast in Me. ” Danes will again executive produce in addition to starring. Antonio Campos, Caroline Baron, Amy Lippman, Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, Jeff Ross, Claire Danes and Jodie Foster also executive produce.

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