Beast Games Season 3 Global Format and Release Date Announced

Amazon Prime Video reveals Beast Games Season 3 world championship details, including a $5 million prize, 196-nation competition, and December 16 launch date.

Amazon Prime Video has officially confirmed the global launch details for Season 3 of its high-stakes reality competition series, Beast Games. The streaming platform announced that the new season, titled World Champions, will debut on December 16 with a three-episode premiere, followed by a weekly release of two episodes leading up to the season finale on January 13. This major scheduling update was revealed during a special presentation session at TwitchCon in San Diego, hosted by Jeff Allen and titled Beast Games Live.

Global Competition Structure and Prize Details

The third iteration of Beast Games significantly expands its scope by featuring contestants from 196 nations competing against one another. This nation-versus-nation format transforms the series into a true world championship event, raising the stakes considerably compared to previous seasons. The ultimate prize for the winning player remains a life-changing sum of $5,000,000, a massive financial incentive that drives the intense competition and strategic gameplay viewers have come to expect from the franchise.

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Creative Team and Series Leadership Roles

Kevin Drew Donaldson returns as the executive producer, bringing his vision for the series to this new global chapter. Tyler Conklin, who co-created the original concept with Donaldson, steps back into the role of director for the upcoming season. The executive producing team also includes Michael H. Miller, Rob Buchta, Chris Keiper, Josh Kulic, Michael Cruz, and Jeff Housenbold, ensuring a consistent production quality across the expansive international cast.

Teaser Imagery and Challenge Mechanics

Official teaser footage for the new season highlights the Roman Colosseum as a central venue, showcasing a stadium capable of holding tens of thousands of live audience members. The upcoming challenges are designed to test players across multiple dimensions, including physical strength, mental skill, and long-term strategy. The narrative elements emphasize moral dilemmas, with bribes, betrayals, and unpredictable twists serving as key mechanisms to test how far contestants will go for the $5,000,000 prize.

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TwitchCon Live Event and Audience Engagement

During the TwitchCon session, the production team staged a live showdown that recreated upcoming challenges from the new season. Jeff Allen, the winner of Season One, paired audience members with notable Twitch creators including khleothomas, thatsdaveontv, aplatypuss, modelmorg, NickiTaylor, and KiwiOnTheSticks. One team emerged as champions during this live demonstration, providing viewers with a tangible preview of the intense physical and strategic demands awaiting the 196 national contestants.

Streaming Availability and Viewership Access

Beast Games continues its trend of massive global reach, streaming in more than 240 countries and territories. This widespread availability ensures that the nation-versus-nation dynamic resonates with an international audience capable of rooting for their respective countries. Fans can currently view the official teaser to prepare for the December 16 launch, which features a three-episode batch drop before transitioning to the weekly two-episode rollout through the January 13 finale.