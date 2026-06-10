Beartooth Frontman Comes Out as Gay

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo has come out as a proudly gay man after feeling "so safe" to share his true thoughts with his partner, Fleur Shomo, during a trip to Palm Springs.

I was in the shower trying to talk myself into saying something as I had been many times. And thankfully, I kind of smacked myself in the face.

I was like, ‘It’s f***ing time,’" the Beartooth frontman, 33, said on the Wednesday, June 10, episode of podcast.

"And then I said something to my then-wife about how I feel about men and how I never really allowed myself to explore this. But I have to tell you, I can’t not. And it was just a road from there.

" Shomo decided to be candid about his sexuality with Fleur, 32, during a trip to Palm Springs after feeling "so safe" to share his true thoughts. "I never allowed myself to go down any of those roads to the best of my f***ing ability in my nondreaming state of mind," he recalled. "Doing every thing I can to just f***ing keep this at bay. "Fleur Shomo has been by husband Caleb Shomo’s side long before he publicly came out.

Caleb and Fleur were first linked in 2010 and tied the knot two years later. Since then, Fleur has been by Caleb’s side while he was in the band Attack Attack before becoming Beartooth’s frontman. In May 2026, Caleb came out as a proudly gay man. He felt terrified to acknowledge the feelings he had pushed down for so many years and struggled to verbalize them.

However, after coming out, he felt like everything started to "make sense" and some of the negative feelings he had about himself started to dissipate. He was surprised by some of the reactions he saw online and felt proud to be living his truth. He is now happy with where he is now and is proud to be a proudly gay man





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