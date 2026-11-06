Bearsden Primary School Bans Tig Game for Older Pupils Over Safety Concerns

Bearsden Primary School in Dunbartonshire has temporarily banned the classic game of tig for Primary 4 to 7 students following reports of rough play and injuries, sparking political and parental debate.

Bearsden Primary School in Dunbartonshire has implemented a temporary ban on the traditional playground game tig for pupils in Primary 4 through Primary 7. This decision follows specific concerns raised by the head teacher regarding the physical safety of older students during unstructured playtime. The restriction applies specifically to children aged approximately nine to eleven years old.

Temporary Ban And Safety Protocol Details

The school administration clarified that the prohibition on tig is not a permanent removal of the activity from the curriculum but rather a interim safety measure. Head teachers informed parents that students in the higher primary years will not be permitted to play tig for the next two to three weeks. This timeframe allows educators to implement and enforce stricter behavioral guidelines before the game is reintroduced.

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The decision was communicated to families via an official letter that detailed the immediate triggers for the ban. The letter stated that there has been a significant increase in rough play associated with tig, resulting in children sustaining injuries. The head teacher emphasized their responsibility to ensure the wellbeing of all pupils while maintaining a happy playtime environment for the entire student body.

Stakeholder Reactions And Political Backlash

The ban has drawn sharp criticism from various sectors, including parents and local politicians who view the restriction as an overreaction. One disgruntled parent described the move as a farce, arguing that it is unfair to punish the entire cohort for the actions of a minority of rough players. This parent noted that children in lower primary years are still allowed to play the game without issue.

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Scottish Conservative education spokeswoman Meghan Gallacher MSP labeled the development as absurd. She criticized the approach under SNP control of Scottish education, suggesting that headteachers should focus on addressing real issues rather than stopping children from having fun. Gallacher argued that such bans reflect a broader trend of restricting childhood activities rather than managing behavioral problems directly.

Historical Context And Educational Perspective

Proponents of the game highlight its long-standing presence in cultural history as a counterargument to the modern safety restrictions. The game has been played for centuries, with references dating back to the fourth century BC. The ancient Greek poet Erinna mentioned a similar game in her poem The Distaff, describing a tortoise-like figure chasing other children.

Greg Bremner, Chief Education Officer at East Dunbartonshire Council, defended the school's approach by focusing on health and safety priorities. He confirmed that the restriction is a collaborative effort to agree on safe rules for the game. This process aims to ensure that children can enjoy the game without risk of injury once the temporary ban is lifted.

Future Steps And Community Impact

The immediate impact of the ban affects the daily routines of Primary 4 to 7 pupils, who must now find alternative activities during break times. The school plans to work closely with students to establish clear boundaries for safe play. This educational strategy aims to teach responsibility and empathy alongside physical activity.

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As the two to three week period progresses, the community will observe how the administration handles the transition back to allowed play. The outcome of this pilot program may influence how other schools in the region manage similar safety concerns regarding traditional playground games. The focus remains on balancing fun with physical safety for all students.