The Chicago Bears' stock report following the incredible Week 12 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lifts a turkey leg with teammates after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It was quite the roller coaster for the Bears, who went down by two scores on two different occasions, only to climb back into the game and ultimately win it on a last-second score.

The majority of the Bears who saw their stock rise play on the offensive side of the ball, but there was one defender who managed to improve his with a clutch play. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectin what was the biggest game of the Bears' 2026 campaign. He completed 30-of-44 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns to zero picks. But, more importantly, he led the Bears on two clutch drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead and win the game, including the game-winning drive near the end of regulation that saw him connect with Rome Odunze for the final score.