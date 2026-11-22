Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland displayed exceptional agility by evading a tackle and scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints, helping the Bears take a 16-0 lead in their second NFL season.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: Colston Loveland #84 of the Chicago Bears looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Solider Field on September 8, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois .

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is a big guy, but he showed absolutely wild athleticism Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Loveland found himself open in the red zone for the Bears during the second quarter of the game, and after quarterback Caleb Williams found him with a pass, he made one of the most athletic moves you’ll see on a football field.

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As Loveland turned upfield, Saints safety Julian Blackmon tried to go for the tackle on Loveland, but the tight end had other ideas as he went vertical to beat his man. Loveland not only managed to evade the tackle from Blackmon, but he also scored a touchdown that gave the Bears a 16-0 lead Sunday afternoon.

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In his second NFL season, Loveland came into Sunday’s game with 37 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns, and he’s hoping for a big second half of the season as the Bears try to get back into the postseason.