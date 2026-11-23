The Chicago Bears picked up a 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field that left plenty to be desired. First and foremost to be desired: good heal

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Theo Benedet is look at by medical personal during the second half The New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.

Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFirst and foremost to be desired: good health. Chicago lost running back Roschon Johnson to an ankle injury in kickoff coverage that saw himJohnson's injury comes as Ben Johnson is unimpressed with his running back room. While Salvon Ahmed took advantage of the opportunity, Kyle Monangai struggled in his return from toe and thumb injuries and D'Andre Swift underwhelmed in the passing game and on his 13 carries.

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Meanwhile, Benedet's injury reshuffles the left tackle deck once again. Ozzy Trapilo stepped in on the blindside in Benedet's stead. Braxton Jones has been on IR since after Week 3 with aNov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele during the second half at Soldier Field.

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It didn't feel like Chicago was in complete control of New Orleans as the game progressed on Sunday. Building a 16-0 lead and easing off the gas pedal is not characteristic of a Johnson-coached squad. If anything, the Bears are the comeback kings, not the blown-lead kings over the past two years.

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Chicago won the rushing battle, but only because of a reverse trick play to receiver Zavion Thomas for 30 yards. Williams was outgained by Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, who didn't have adequate protection on Sunday afternoon.with three sacks and three quarterback hits, and if not for Chicago's efforts on that end, this would've been an upset opportunity. At this point in the season, you're hoping to see a should-be contender dot its I's and cross its T's.

Offensively, the Bears were unacceptable. Losing depth in the trenches and a body in the running back room and on special teams sets the team back despite the unimpressive win. For how long will be evident in the coming days. Good teams get away with home duds like this against inferior teams every so often, but if this game isn't a warning sign that the product needs to be tightened up, Johnson will have plenty to answer for this offseason.

Andrew Hughes is a freelance journalist based in Austin, Texas, who has bylines across ON SI and The Sporting News. His work has been featured in The Miami Herald, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports. Andrew graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in journalism in 2017 and has been a sports fan since 1993.