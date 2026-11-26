Thanksgiving got off to a brutal start for the Bears. Tight end Colston Loveland was carted off in the first quarter against the Lions after suffering a knee injury. Loveland was shown by CBS camer…

Tight end Colston Loveland was carted off in the first quarter against the Lions after suffering a knee injury. Loveland was shown by CBS cameras on the sideline looking emotional as he was sitting on the cart after hobbling off the field.

JJ Watt noted on the broadcast that Loveland got “rolled up on” by another player. Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland is carted off the field after an injury against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Loveland was quickly ruled out for the game, which is not a good sign in terms of potential severity. The 22-year-old fumbled on the first possession to end a promising Bears drive and the injury occurred on the second drive.

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The second-year star out of Michigan has been a reliable target for Caleb Williams with 40 catches for 393 yards and three touchdowns thus far this season. The injury is particularly painful for Chicago with fellow starting tight end Cole Kmet already lost for the season with a knee injury. Chicago Bears’ Colston Loveland fumbles as Detroit Lions’ Derrick Moore, left, and Brian Branch hit him on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in Detroit.