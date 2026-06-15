Bears Showing Interest in Standout UFL Defender as Injuries Mount at Linebacker

The Chicago Bears are taking a look at a standout UFL linebacker as the team deals with some injuries at the position.

, we are going to start seeing some of the league's best players getting workouts from teams and the Chicago Bears are reportedly getting involved.

Columbus Aviators linebacker Tony Fields II.

"The Chicago Bears are working out Columbus Aviators LB Tony Fields II, per source," Del Negro reported over the weekend.. Fields posted 77 tackles — the second-most in the UFL — and five tackles for loss and one sack.

"Fields established himself as one of the UFL’s most productive linebackers, finishing tied for second in total tackles with 77, including 39 solo stops, while showcasing backfield disruption with five tackles for loss," the UFL's official website wrote. "His consistency and physical presence were instrumental in the unit’s overall performance. "in 2021 and spent four seasons with the team, appearing in 45 games in that span.

Brown spent some time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2025 but was let go before cutdown day and didn't latch on with another team after that. Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson. | David Banks-Imagn Imagesfollowing the three-day mandatory minicamp last week. D'Marco Jackson left Day 1 with an apparent shoulder injury and did not take part in practice over the final two days, and Keyshaun Elliott, Ruben Hyppolite and Noah Sewell were sidelined for all three practices.

It isn't clear what Elliott and Hyppolite are dealing with and how long they'll be out, but we know that Sewell may not be back for some time after heIf nothing else, the Bears need more bodies for the room, but they could also use more legit competition for backup spots behind Edwards, Devin Bush and Jackson. On the bright side, the Bears did get good news on T.J.

Edwards, who appears to be ahead of schedule in his return from a fractured fibula. , but the veteran was able to take part in practice at minicamp last week and is well on his way to be ready for the start of the season. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsMike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News.

He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.





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