The Chicago Bears will sit running back Kyle Monangai for Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks to allow for full recovery from tuRf toe and thumb injuries, while Seattle activates rookie Jadarian Price from injured reserve ahead of the matchup.

Bears Navigate Injury Concerns Ahead of Seahawks Clash

The Chicago Bears are preparing for a critical divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, but the roster is significantly impacted by ongoing injury issues. Second-year running back Kyle Monangai will sit out his fourth consecutive game due to lingering turf toe and thumb injuries sustained earlier in the season. The team has made the strategic decision to retain him on the sidelines despite having a bye week approaching, prioritizing long-term health over compact-term availability. This choice reflects the organization's commitment to ensuring that Monangai is fully recovered before returning to the gridiron, as rushing him back could exacerbate his condition and jeopardize his availability for the postseason.

Monangai, who has emerged as one of the team's most reliable offensive weapons, is expected to miss approximately thirty percent of the regular season. His absence places additional responsibility on starting running back D'Andre Swift, who has been carrying a heavier load in the backfield while Monangai recovers. Veteran Roschon Johnson has too seen increased time in the platoon system, providing depth and support. The coaching staff believes that this extended rest period, which will span roughly seven weeks by the moment the team resumes play, is necessary to ensure Monangai reaches the stretch run and potential playoff games in peak physical condition.

Also read Bears-Seahawks Monday Night Football: Odds, where to watch and kickoff time

Seahawks Make Roster Moves for Monday Night Showdown

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The Seattle Seahawks, currently sitting with a four-win record, are set to host the five-win Bears at Lumen Field. The game is scheduled for kickoff at 7:15 PM Central Time and will be broadcast on ESPN. Weather conditions are expected to be cool,wIth temperatures in the forties and minimal wind gusts, though there's a slight chance of rain later in the evening. In a move to bolster their offensive lineup, the Seahawks have activated rookie running back Jadarian Price off injured reserve. Additionally, running back Zach Charbonnet is expected to make his season debut, adding fresh legs to the Seattle backfield. Quarterback Drew Lock is also listed as the emergency third quarterback option,providing depth should the starter require assistance.

Strategic Implications for the Playoff Race

This matchup represents a pivotal moment for both franchises as they navigate the middle stages of the season. For Chicago, the primary concern is maintaining offensive consistency without their dynamic second-year runner. The team must rely on D'Andre Swift to handle a larger share of the touches while potentially utilizing other offensive pieces to compensate for the reduced ground game. The decision to rest Monangai highlights a forward-thinking approach from the Bears' management, who are focused on securing a Lombardi Trophy rather than just winning the current week. By giving thier key player adequate time to heal, they aim to have him available for the most critical games of the year.

Looking Ahead to the November Schedule

The immediate absence of Monangai affects not only the upcoming game in Seattle but also the Bears' outlook for their next contest. Analysts suggest that he will likely miss the home Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well. His return is anticipated against the New Orleans Saints on November 22nd,a date that allows for ample recovery time. This timeline ensures that Monangai can rejoin the lineup when the team begins to ramp up for the final push of the season. The Bears' ability to manage this injury situation effectively will be a key factor in their overall success, balancing the need for immediate production with the necessity of preserving their health for the championship chase.