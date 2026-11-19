The Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints are on opposite sides of the spectrum in one key red zone stat.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As great as the Chicago Bears' offense has been in 2026, there is one key area where head coach Ben Johnson's unit has not been good and it just so happens, the Bears have made a total of 37 trips to the red zone, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.

However, the Bears have either scored a touchdown or field goal on just 73% of those trips, which amounts to the league's worst success rate. Meanwhile, the Saints have come away with some semblance of points on a whopping 90% of their 30 red-zone trips, a mark that is tied for the sixth-best in the NFL. New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore talks to referee Justin Larrew during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome.

Also read How to watch Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One obvious thing to point out is the Bears could do a better job converting on some kind of points in the red zone. Of course, having an aggressive head coach who is more apt to go for it on fourth down in that area is a hurdle, but the point stands.

But from the perspective of facing the Saints, it's clear Chicago's defense needs to win between the 20s to keep New Orleans out of the red zone or else it's pretty much automatic points. Forcing New Orleans to settle for longer field goals is another winning strategy for the Bears. The Saints have converted on 70.6% of attempts this season, the third-worst mark in the league. All five of their misses have been from 50-plus.

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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets with New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwith an offense capable of making plays, especially through the air, and clearly New Orleans knows how to make the most out of opportunities in the red zone.

"I don't care what their record says right now, they're in every single game and there's a bunch of one-score games throughout this,". "I know they're fighting for the division this back half of the season, so a lot at stake.

"Olave and Vele are in the midst of their best seasons in the NFL and Tyson has started to show why he was drafted so high after he posted seven catches for 80 yards in his second game after missing the first seven with a hamstring injury. The Bears can combat that trio by getting pressure and sacks on Tyler Shough, but the second-year signal-caller's mobility might make that difficult to do.

The good news for the Bears is the Saints haven't been able to get their run game going, as evidenced by New Orleans having the sixth-worst attack in the NFL, so that's one less concern Chicago has on defense. Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News.

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He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.