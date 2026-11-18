Ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Bears QB Caleb Williams reflected on the frustrating part of his recent four-INT game.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had one of his career-worst games on Nov. 8, throwing four interceptions against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field.

Fortunately for Williams and the Bears, they escaped with a 27-24 win, though it wasn't pretty. Williams hasn't typically been prone to throwing many interceptions, but he certainly racked them up during that ugly "Sunday Night Football" win. The Bears improved to 7-2 to remain atop the division and are now coming off a bye week, which may have given time for Williams to process that terrible performance.

Also read How to watch Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: TV channel, live stream info, start time

"You know, two of them were funky. One was a bad decision, and the other one: the ball popped up in the air, so you know, the ball just didn't hit the ground in those situations; it has in the past. ... Obviously, it's frustrating; you don't want to go out there and throw four picks.

That's never what you want to do," Williams told reporters Tuesday.

"The frustration comes from ... I don't want to let my teammates down. That's always big for me," he said, adding, "I've thrown three picks before in big games. I've thrown picks before, picks that seal the game and things like that.

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You know I've moved on from it. It's more of a , 'How can I get better? What can I be better at?

'" More news: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Pace for Stunning NFL Record Williams also agreed with a reporter's assessment that, though the Bears won't face the Bucs again, the NFL is a "copycat league. " Williams said he expects opposing teams to use similar blitzing packages, acknowledging "it's gonna show up" again at some point. He even suggested it might show up this week, though the matchup looks favorable.

On Sunday, Chicago faces the New Orleans Saints , who rank in the lower half of the NFL in pass defense. They allow an average of 231 passing yards per game. New Orleans has recorded just four interceptions this season, potentially giving Williams a more favorable matchup as he looks to bounce back from his previous performance.

However, teams are likely studying what works against the elusive escape artist, who is known for making smart decisions and throwing the ball out of bounds if a good play isn't available. Williams appears to have moved on from that last performance and seems intent to not let his teammates down as the Bears continue their pursuit of the NFC North title, a postseason berth, and potentially a trip to the Super Bowl.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists them among the top four contenders to win the big game, and only the San Francisco 49ers have better odds in the NFC. The Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints kick off on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. ET. More news: Ravens RB Derrick Henry Raises Eyebrows With Blunt Exchange After Chargers Loss For more about the Chicago Bears and the NFL, visit Newsweek Sports.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had one of his career-worst games on Nov. 8, throwing four interceptions against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Williams hasn't typically been prone to throwing many interceptions, but he certainly racked them up during that ugly"Sunday Night Football" win. The Bears improved to 7-2 to remain atop the division and are now coming off a bye week, which may have given time for Williams to process that terrible performance.

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"You know, two of them were funky. One was a bad decision, and the other one: the ball popped up in the air, so you know, the ball just didn't hit the ground in those situations; it has in the past. ... Obviously, it's frustrating; you don't want to go out there and throw four picks.

That's never what you want to do," "The frustration comes from ... I don't want to let my teammates down. That's always big for me," he said, adding,"I've thrown three picks before in big games. I've thrown picks before, picks that seal the game and things like that.

You know I've moved on from it. It's more of a , 'How can I get better? What can I be better at?

'" Williams also agreed with a reporter's assessment that, though the Bears won't face the Bucs again, the NFL is a"copycat league. " Williams said he expects opposing teams to use similar blitzing packages, acknowledging"it's gonna show up" again at some point. He even suggested it might show up this week, though the matchup looks favorable. On Sunday, Chicago faces the New Orleans Saints , who rank in the lower half of the NFL in pass defense.

They allow an average of 231 passing yards per game. New Orleans has recorded just four interceptions this season, potentially giving Williams a more favorable matchup as he looks to bounce back from his previous performance.

However, teams are likely studying what works against the elusive escape artist, who is known for making smart decisions and throwing the ball out of bounds if a good play isn't available. Williams appears to have moved on from that last performance and seems intent to not let his teammates down as the Bears continue their pursuit of the NFC North title, a postseason berth, and potentially a trip to the Super Bowl.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists them among the top four contenders to win the big game, and only the San Francisco 49ers have better odds in the NFC.