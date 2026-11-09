Bears overcome 5 turnovers to beat Buccaneers 27-24 on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Chicago improved to 7-2 despite a career-high four interceptions by Caleb Williams.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday. Caleb Williams found a wide-open Colston Loveland for a 38-yard catch to set up Cairo Santos’ 38-yard field goal as time expired, and the Chicago Bears picked up a sloppy 27-24 victory over Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Chicago committed five turnovers, including a career-high four interceptions by Williams. But he delivered after Mayfield rallied the Buccaneers in the final minutes. Loveland was pushed out of bounds at the Tampa Bay 16 with 40 seconds left. After two kneel-downs by Williams, Santos delighted the crowd of 60,470 by drilling his second field goal of the night.

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Chicago had a 24-16 lead when Luther Burden fumbled with 3:38 left and Tampa defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu returned the ball to the Bears 17. Bucky Irving had an 11-yard carry before going in from the 6 for his second touchdown of the game. Mayfield scrambled for the 2-point conversion, tying it at 24 with 2:51 left. Mayfield failed to complete a pass in Tampa Bay’s previous game, a 16-0 win over Atlanta in wet conditions.

The Buccaneers rushed for a franchise-record 324 yards in the victory over the Falcons, including 170 by Irving. Williams was 22 for 37 for 279 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago’s fourth straight win. Burden had seven catches for 97 yards before he was shelved by a concussion. Jeffery Simmons had a sack in his first home game since he was acquired in a trade with Tennessee.

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The Buccaneers and Bears were the NFL’s top rushing teams going into the weekend, but there wasn’t much room to maneuver on the ground. The Bucs finished with 126 yards rushing, and the Bears had 72. Chicago had a 17-13 lead when Williams threw his fourth interception of the night, a deflected ball that landed in the hands of Tampa Bay linebacker Alex Anzalone. The Buccaneers took over at the Bears 37 with 4:32 left in the third quarter.

One play later, Mayfield tried to throw the ball to Cade Otton, but Jaylon Johnson stepped in front of the tight end and returned the interception 67 yards for his second career pick-6. It was his first interception of the season. Chicago got off to a fast start, scoring on its first two possessions. Williams passed to a wide-open Rome Odunze for a 9-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Then Burden broke a couple of tackles while turning a third-and-8 reception into a 56-yard TD, making it 14-0 with 6:00 left in the first quarter. But the next two possessions for the Bears ended with interceptions by Williams, and the Buccaneers rallied by scoring on each side of halftime. Chase McLaughlin kicked a 21-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, and Tez Johnson’s 58-yard catch set up Irving’s 2-yard TD early in the third.