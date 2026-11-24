The run game is only part of the concern for the Chicago Bears at the moment. The passing attack isn't exactly clicking, either.

The run game is only part of the concern for the Chicago Bears at the moment. The passing attack isn't exactly clicking, either. Chicago has won five in a row to cement its status as one of the NFL's top teams.

But Caleb Williams and the offense have been hampered by inconsistency in the last two games, and that's a major issue going into a challenging stretch of the schedule.

Also read Chicago Bears Extend Unbeaten Streak to Five Games Without Trailing

"We just don't feel like we've played to the standard we expect for ourselves that we've established here," offensive coordinator Press Taylor said Monday.. But the third-year quarterback had just 68 yards passing in the second half as the offense accounted for only three points over the last two quarters. Chicago averaged 4.4 yards per attempt while rushing for 146 yards, but those numbers were boosted by a 30-yard reverse by rookie receiver Zavion Thomas.

"We weren't as consistent running the ball as we had wanted to be coming off the bye, that was a point of emphasis for us," coach Ben Johnson said. The Bears are going to need much more from their offense beginning on Thursday, when they take on Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions. The Bears and Lions are tied atop the NFC North.

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Following the trip to Detroit, Chicago hosts Trevor Lawrence and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 6. They visit Josh Allen and the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Dec. 19.

"I think there's just a lot of things," he said. "We as a coaching staff feel like we could detail things up even a little bit better, putting guys in the best possible position from execution, from the little fundamentals to a variety of looks that we provide through our practice. There's just a number of issues that we feel like we can do a better job of, and so we're working to get that corrected.

"The Bears have put together a fast start in every game of their winning streak. They had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter at Atlanta onThe Bears have gone five straight games without trailing for the first time since a six-game streak in 1959, according to Sportradar. Chicago has seven turnovers in its last two games and 19 overall on the year. It has 15 takeaways .

The Bears led the NFL with a plus-22 turnover ratio during the 2025 regular season. Thomas had the two longest offensive plays for Chicago. His big reverse helped set up Colston Loveland's 15-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He also had a 40-yard reception on a third-and-17 play in the third.

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The speedy Thomas finished with two catches for 56 yards. He entered with seven receptions for 54 yards on the season.

"His package of plays that he goes into a game with, it's going to continue to grow," Johnson said. "We know how much of a playmaker he can be when the ball gets in his hands. "Chicago had the ball and a 21-10 lead when D'Andre Swift fumbled early in the fourth quarter. New Orleans took over at its 46 and drove to the Bears 10 before Tyler Shough threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2.

Swift had a 3-yard touchdown reception, but he finished with 13 carries for 51 yards. He is averaging 3.3 yards per attempt and 53.4 yards per game over his last seven starts. He has lost three fumbles this year after he lost two all of last season and none during the 2024 season.24 — Chicago generated 24 pressures against New Orleans, its most in a game since Week 9 in 2018, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Bears recorded five of their six sacks with a four-man rush, tied for the second most by a defense this season.. The Lions are 6-0 at home and 2-0 in division games, while the Bears are 3-1 on the road and 0-2 in NFC North games. North Dakota State wins 31-25, survives late rally by Northern Illinois