Jeffery Simmons didn't mince words when asked about the Lions' accusation that he was emulating snap counts on Thursday.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand Detroit Lions, there was a belief that Jeffery Simmons was emulating the Lions' snap counts, something that is against the rules.

Not only did CBS announcer and former NFL edge rusher J.J. Watt think Simmons might be doing it, something he pointed out during the broadcast, but Lions guard Christian Mahogany said after the game that Simmons was indeed doing it..

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"And that's when Scruggs moves. It's a little defensive line trick. You normally can't ever get caught doing it because people can't see you, but I think he is getting a little reason for Scrubbs to be dropping back.