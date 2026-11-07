Bears Injury Report: Monangai, Muhammad, Stevenson Questionable Ahead of Buccaneers Showdown

The Chicago Bears prepare for Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an updated injury report. Running back Kyle Monangai returns to practice but is questionable, while cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Tyrique Stevenson are also listed as doubtful. Conversely, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and left tackle Theo Benedet are expected to play, providing a boost to the offensive and defensive lines as the team aims for its fourth win of the season.

The Chicago Bears are going for a third straight win in primetime, and fourth overall, and the injury report looks pretty good heading into their Sunday night showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Running back Kyle Monangai on Friday was back at practice for the first time since suffering a thumb and turf toe injury in Week 4. Monangai was a limited participant and is questionable on Sunday night. Head coach Ben Johnson said he's hopeful Monangai will be able to return to action after missing the past four games with a turf toe injury.

Also read Bears' Backfield Takes Another Hit With RB Placed on IR Amid Kyle Monangai Injury

"Some guys come back a little bit sooner, some guys take a little bit longer. So, you know, those toe injuries, those can be fickle at times, and that's what this one's proved to be," Johnson said.

"I'm hoping every week. I'm hoping every day and every week he'll be back out there for us.

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" The Bears will need a strong performance out of their running backs when they go against the second-ranked rush defense in the NFL against the Buccaneers at Soldier Field on Sunday night. "Very well-coached. I would say they play good together. A fast-flowing defense.

They've got talent at every level. We've got our work cut out for us again," running back D'Andre Swift said.

"Chaos. I think that's what stands out. I think he's always defended the run really well, and whenever you play single high to the rate that he does, it's different than what we've seen earlier this year," Johnson said.

"Schematically, it's very challenging to run the ball, and then when you have the talent on the defensive line and in the linebacker crew that they have, you know, those are tough yards to come by. " Cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Tyrique Stevenson also were limited in practice on Friday and are questionable for Sunday's game.

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Some good news for starting linemen on both sides of the ball, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and left tackle Theo Benedet are good to go after dealing with groin and shoulder injuries, respectively. Linebacker D'Marco Jackson also is good to go after sitting out Thursday's practice with an ankle injury.