The Chicago Bears released an estimated injury report Monday ahead of their Thanksgiving game, with updates on Kyler Gordon and Roschon Johnson.

The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround ahead of a game with the Detroit Lions, and their first injury report is outCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 8: Kyler Gordon #6 of the Chicago Bears runs onto the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on November 8, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago Bears released an estimated injury report Monday ahead of their Thanksgiving game, with updates on Kyler Gordon and Roschon Johnson. The Bears will take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon, and they have a short week to prepare for a tough game against a team that had their number last season in pulling off a season sweep over Chicago. As they prepare for that game, the Bears could be a bit shorthanded.

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Gordon, who missed Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury, would not have participated Monday if the Bears had held a full practice, the team said. Gordon had missed the team’s first five games of the season, but had quickly made an impact as he registered four sacks and 13 total tackles in four contests.

He ultimately left the team’s November 8 game against Tampa Bay due to the shoulder injury, and he could be in line to miss a second straight game on Thursday. Offensive lineman Theo Benedet, who left Sunday’s game with a quadricep injury, also would not have practiced.

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Benedet has been getting the bulk of the action for the Bears at left tackle since Braxton Jones suffered an injury, and if he can’t go on Thursday, Ozzy Trapilo will likely get the start at left tackle. Running back Roschon Johnson, who was carted off the field to the locker room with an ankle injury, also would not have practiced. Johnson was quickly ruled out of the game after he was carted off.

He has 29 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown so far this season. The Bears did get a bit of good injury news over the weekend as running back Kyle Monangai was able to return to the field after missing five games with a toe injury, and they’ll lean on him and D’Andre Swift if Johnson can’t play on Thanksgiving.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson would have been a full participant as he deals with an elbow issue, according to the team. The Bears will release injury reports on Tuesday and Wednesday, with kickoff set for Thursday at noon with the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.