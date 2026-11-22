The Chicago Bears will officially have running back Kyle Monangai back Sunday as they take on the New Orleans Saints.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears rushes for yards during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on October 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago Bears will officially have running back Kyle Monangai back Sunday as they take on the New Orleans Saints. Monangai, who missed the team’s previous five games with a toe injury, was a full participant all week in practice, and he will suit up for the Bears as they try to run their record to 8-2 on the season.

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Defensive back Kyler Gordon, who missed all three practices this week with a shoulder injury, had already been ruled out for the game, and is the Bears’ lone health-related inactive player on Sunday. Wide receiver Zavion Thomas, who picked up an ankle injury Friday and was listed as questionable for the game, will suit up for the Bears on Sunday.

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Offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, defensive lineman Jayden Loving, and linebacker Keyshaun Elliott were listed as the healthy inactives, and quarterback Case Keenum will be the team’s emergency third quarterback for the game. Wide receiver Luther Burden will also play after suffering a concussion in the team’s last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will play after being limited in a few practices this week with a knee issue.

Defensive back Malik Muhammad will also be active as he deals with a toe issue. This article tagged under: