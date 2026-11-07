Bears face test against Buccaneers’ top rushing attack. How to watch Sunday and what to know

With Chicago off to a 6-2 start, the Bears will face a big hurdle Sunday night against the Buccaneers at Soldier Field.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears reacts at the line against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of the game at Lumen Field on November 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

With Chicago off to a 6-2 start, the Bears will face a big hurdle Sunday night against the Buccaneers at Soldier Field. While Chicago boasts one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks, it will go up against the league’s best. The Buccaneers are averaging a league-high 168.6 yards on the ground, and the Bears are second at 150.8 yards per game.

Also read Buccaneers Reveal Much-Needed Injury News Before Bears Matchup

“I mean, I’m telling you, this offensive line is really good,” Johnson said. “The scheme is really good. They have a lot of variety with which they do things.

Then the backs are phenomenal as well. It’s a potent, potent rushing attack. ... So that’ll be a huge challenge for us.

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”without completing a pass. Irving rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown in wet conditions as the Buccaneers set a franchise record with 324 yards on the ground. Tampa Bay is averaging 231.3 yards rushing over its past four games, winning three times during the impressive stretch.

“I think we’ve tweaked some things, obviously, in how we’re running it and the things that certain guys can do well up front, as well as what kind of runs the backs can do,” coach Todd Bowles said. “I think the coaches get more comfortable with the players and vice versa, and everybody is settling into the scheme and kind of buying in and being on the same page, really.

” Tampa Bay’s tight ends — especially Cade Otton and Payne Durham — have played an important role in clearing the way for Irving and Kenny Gainwell, who rushed for 140 yards against the Falcons.

“The last couple of weeks we’re riding the hot hand with the run game, and it’s been great with the 12, 13 personnel and the heavier sets,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. Chicago’s ground game has slowed since a fast start. The Bears rushed for 785 yards in their first four games, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and 421 in their past four, averaging 3.5 yards per attempt.at Seattle, but he finished with just 69 yards on a season-high 27 carries.

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Fellow running back Kyle Monangai could return against the Bucs after missing four games with thumb and toe injuries.

“It’s been a little bit spotty. We stick with it though,” Johnson said.

“I know first-half rushing hasn’t been as effective as second-half rushing. That’s one of those things that I know that eventually we will break through. We’re too good up front not to do that. ”