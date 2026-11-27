Chicago Bears are monitoring Pittsburgh Steelers' potential roster chaNges after Aaron Rodgers' fallout,with T.J. Watt emerging as a key trade target for the upcoming offseason.

Steelers Instability Creates Trade Opportunity

Financial and Roster Implications for Chicago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently embroiled in a significant organizational crisis following quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly criticizing head coach Mike McCarthy and subsequently being benched in favor of Mason Rudolph. This fallout has reportedly caused unrest among players, many of whom are unhappy with the sudden coaching changes and the transition under McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin. Analysts suggest that this turmoil could lead to a roster reset next offseason, potentially making star edge rusher T.J. Watt available for trade. While Rodgers himself is not a viable target for the Chicago Bears due to his age and the ongoing uncertainty of his NFL tenure, the ripple effects of his departure from Pittsburgh present a strategic opening for Chicago to acquire a high-impact veteran.

Acquiring Watt would require substantial financial maneuvering and asset allocation from the Bears. general Manager Ryan Poles has already demonstrated an aggressive approach with the trade for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, which cost the team two first-round picks. A relocate for Watt is expected to cost a second-round pick in 2027 and a third-round pick in 2028, according to proposals by sports analysts. The financial burden is exacerbated by the need to clear salary cap space,with the Bears facing over twenty-four million dollars in projected savings needs. To accommodate Watt, who is in the final two years of a contract worth approximately one hundred twenty-three million dollars,Chicago may need to include players such as defensive end Montez Sweat or cornerback Jaylon Johnson in a package deal, a scenario that presents difficult personnel decisions.

Also read Aaron Rodgers Benched by Steelers, Says He Won't Return After Allegations Against Mike McCarthy

Impact on the Defensive Front

T.J. Watt remains a premier defensive force,recording seven and a half sacks and eleven tackles for loss in ten games this season, despite being in what some consider a down year relative to his peak performance. For the Bears, whose current edge rushers include Austin Booker and Montez Sweat with combined sack totals significantly lower than Watt output, adding the eight-time Pro Bowler would immediately elevate the defense. Watt, aged thirty-two, has yet to win a playoff game since entering the league, and Chicago offers him the best pathway to contention. The Bears beleive in the Super Bowl potential of their current roster, anchored by quarterback Caleb Williams, and view Watt as the missing piece to solidify their championship aspirations.

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Timing and Future Salary Constraints

The window for such a transaction is narrow due to the upcoming contract extensions for key young players on the Chicago roster. With Caleb Williams, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden,and tight end Colston Loveland all likely to command significant cap space in the near future, the Bears must decide whether to go all-in now or wait for a less expensive opportunity. Trading for Watt now allows Chicago to secure a proven winner while their core is still cohesive and affordable. If the Steelers opt to rebuild following the Rodgers situation, Chicago must act sWiftly to capitalize on the market, balancing the immediate need for elite pass-rushing against the long-term financial health of the franchise.