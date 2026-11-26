Caleb Williams threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 3 seconds left as the Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions 39-35 to take sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Caleb Williams threw a go-ahead 6-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 3 seconds left, giving the Chicago Bears their first lead of the game in a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Bears Break Tie in NFC North

The victory broke a first-place tie in the NFC North. The Bears trailed for nearly the entire game and were down by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter after Jahmyr Gibbs broke off a 70-yard run for his third score of the game. Chicago stormed back behind Williams, who completed 30 of 44 passes for 345 yards and two touchdown passes.

Also read Caleb Williams Leads Bears to Game-Winning Victory Over Lions

The win was the first for the Bears over the Lions in the Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams eras. Chicago has now won six straight overall and improved to 9-2, moving into the top spot in the NFC North with a one-game lead over Detroit. The Bears also hold a tiebreaker over the Lions, though that will be tested again late in the season when Detroit visits Soldier Field.

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Chicago is up 1.5 games on the Vikings, who play later this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Chicago sits just one-half game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the top record in the NFC. In the NFL playoff format, the top four spots go to divisional winners, while the fifth through seventh seeds go to wild card teams.

Bears Gain Playoff Edge Over Seahawks

As things stand, the Bears have a 2.5-game lead over the Seahawks in the race for a playoff spot, and they also hold a tiebreaker over Seattle since they beat the Seahawks earlier in the season. The Lions fell to 8-3 and had their six-game winning streak snapped. Gibbs delivered an amazing performance in defeat, rushing for 205 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns.

He also caught five passes for 42 yards, giving him 247 yards from scrimmage after gaining 252 yards in a game earlier this month against New England. Detroit could not make a defensive stop to hold on for the win and to celebrate Gibbs' huge day. The Bears celebrated their Thanksgiving victory by eating turkey, with Williams shown enjoying a turkey leg after the game.

Chicago Faces Tough Remaining Schedule

The Bears still have one of the toughest schedules remaining in the entire NFL, but they will have extra time off before their next contest on December 6, when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Soldier Field. Chicago will then hit the road for back-to-back games against the Miami Dolphins and the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills.

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The Bears finish their season with three straight divisional games: the Packers and Lions visiting Chicago, and a road game against the Vikings to cap off the year.