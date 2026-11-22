The Chicago Bears secure a 21-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints thanks to a stifling defensive performance led by Jeffery Simmons and Caleb Williams.

The Chicago Bears emerged victorious with a 21-13 win against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. While the victory was not aesthetically pleasing for the home team, the result secures a crucial win in the 2026 NFL campaign.

Defensive Dominance Overrides Offensive Struggles

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen orchestrated a masterclass from the defensive unit, which served as the primary reason for the win. The defense smothered New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and his entire offensive scheme from the opening kickoff and never allowed the visitors to regain momentum. Shough was sacked six times throughout the contest, highlighting the relentless pressure applied by the Chicago pass rush. The Saints failed to break 300 yards of total offense, a stark contrast to their usual performance metrics.

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Simmons Leads Pass Rush with Nine Season Sacks

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was the centerpiece of the defensive effort, accounting for three of the team's six sacks and finishing with four tackles, including three for loss and three quarterback hits. Simmons has now recorded at least one sack in every game he has played for the Bears, bringing his season total to nine sacks in just three games. This total is only two sacks shy of his career high and establishes him as one of the most dominant interior pass rushers in the league this season.

Williams and Offense Face Critical Efficiency Challenges

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams struggled to find rhythm, failing to throw for 200 yards for the first time since Week 2. The Bears managed only 146 rushing yards as a team, while the overall offensive output barely exceeded 300 total yards. Williams held the ball longer than necessary at times, compounding issues with an offensive line that did not provide adequate pass protection. The unit converted just 5 of 12 third-down attempts and failed to convert on their sole fourth-down opportunity.

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Turnovers Key to Bears Victory Against Saints

The Bears defense capitalized on two critical turnovers to maintain their lead and seal the victory. Dillon Thieneman secured his second interception of the season, and Clark Phillips forced a fumble that was recovered by Austin Booker. Chicago scored touchdowns on the drives immediately following both turnovers, neutralizing New Orleans' ability to mount a comeback. Conversely, the Bears offense committed two turnovers of their own, including a fumble by D'Andre Swift and an interception on a tipped pass thrown by Caleb Williams.

Thomas Sets Career Highs in Scoring Output

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas recorded a career day, posting season highs in receiving yards, rushing yards, and total yards from scrimmage with 86 combined yards. Thomas caught two passes for 56 yards, including a significant 40-yard gain, and added a 30-yard rushing run. His emergence provides the Bears with another versatile weapon in an offense that relies on multiple playmakers to sustain drives and score points against elite defenses.

Bears Prepare for Upcoming Matchup With Lions

The Chicago Bears will now turn their attention to their next contest against the Detroit Lions, which is scheduled to take place in four days. The team must address the inefficiencies of their offense, particularly third-down conversion rates and ball security, while trying to maintain the high level of defensive play shown against New Orleans. Getting back on track against Detroit will be essential for the Bears to solidify their standing in the competitive NFC North division.