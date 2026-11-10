Bears' D'Andre Swift serves up new menu at Jake Melnick's in Chicago

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift met fans at Jake Melnick's and unveiled a limited-edition menu featuring wings, dipping sauces and a hoagie inspired by his Philadelphia roots.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift meets fans at Jake Melnick's, unveils a limited-edition menu and reflects on the team's latest victory. Bears running back D'Andre Swift met with fans at Jake Melnick's in Chicago to unveil a limited-edition menu inspired by his favorite foods.

The three-item menu, called"Da Swift Picks," features his own wing flavor and combines Philadelphia influences with Chicago favorites. Swift reflected on the Bears' latest victory over Tampa Bay and said the team will use its bye week to rest, review film and improve. Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is a foodie, so he's exploring a new skill on a different turf: the kitchen.

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On Monday night, he met Bears fans at Jake Melnick's, where he talked about his Chicago favorites and Sunday night's victory over Tampa Bay.

"I love the city of Chicago. So getting out, doing these types of things, being involved in the city, any chance I get a chance to do so, I'm all about it," Swift said.

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"Gonna use this week to look at some film, seeing what we can do better. But being at seven and two, going into the bye week, that's a great spot to be at, especially when our best football is ahead of us. So, we'll see.

"The menu, called "Da Swift Picks," features three limited-edition dishes, including his own flavor of wings, which will be featured for the rest of the season. The food combines his Philadelphia roots with Chicago favorites, including wings, dipping sauces and a special hoagie.

"We're really excited. The Bears have gone this far. We're just happy to celebrate and happy to be in Chicago. He did come in the kitchen.

He was definitely trying all his dishes and we got the stamp of approval. So we're happy about that," said Samule De Los Santos, regional chef for Levy Restaurants. Swift took pictures with Bears fans, who say the team continues to provide excitement. Longtime Bears fans say they're glad the dark days are in the past, and they know Swift is part of the reason for the good days.

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"I think he's a great player. He's done a lot for the Bears. I have been a Bears fan since I was a kid and now the Bears are good. We got a team so it's very exciting," Gina Gonzalez said.

"I did grow up a Bears fan. My parents used to work at the Walter Payton's Round House so ever since I was like eight years old, I've always been a Bear. So even in their bad season, I've always worn it. But I just don't always watch it.

But I have been now," Renovato said. Swift acknowledged that Sunday's victory over Tampa Bay could have been cleaner. The information in this report came from FOX Chicago reporting and interviews with D'Andre Swift, Bears fans and Levy Restaurants.