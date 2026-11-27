Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland suffers a knee injury during the 39-35 victory over the Detroit Lions. Details on the impact and backup plans.

The Chicago Bears secured a hard-fought 39-35 victory against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, November 26, but the win came with a significant roster blow. Starting tight end Colston Loveland was carted off the field during the first quarter after sustaining a knee injury. This early exit removes a primary offensive weapon from the Bears lineup just as they aim to solidify their standing in the NFC North division.

Colston Loveland Injury Assessment

Colston Loveland, the tenth overall pick by the Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft, left the game at Soldier Field in Chicago visibly distressed. According to team statements, he was in tears and showed clear signs of frustration before being removed from play. The medical team will conduct further tests on his left knee on Friday to determine the severity of the damage and his availability for future matchups.

Also read Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland carted off in first quarter with injury

The injury halts a productive season for the University of Michigan graduate, who had started in all eleven games played by the Bears so far. Loveland has recorded forty-one receptions for three hundred and ninety-seven yards and scored three touchdowns. His absence forces the coaching staff to adjust their offensive schemes immediately without their most reliable receiving target.

Tight End Depth Chart Adjustments

Head coach Matt Johnson praised the resilience of the remaining tight ends as the offense adapted to Loveland's absence. Johnson highlighted that players like Daniel Roush and Stephen Carlson stepped up effectively to fill the void. Roush, who is twenty-three years old, caught a career-high five passes for thirty-one yards during the contest.

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Johnson noted that the group performed a phenomenal job in maintaining offensive momentum. He expressed strong confidence in Roush's blocking abilities and described him as a security blanket for the quarterback. Johnson recalled general manager Ryan Poles advocating for Roush upon his arrival, predicting his dependability and all-around skill set would eventually shine on the biggest stages.

Broader Roster Context and Competition

The Bears are already navigating a difficult situation in the tight end room due to prior injuries. Starting tight end Cole Kmet suffered a season-ending right knee injury against the New England Patriots on October 22. This means Loveland and Kmet were the primary stable factors in the passing game, making Loveland's new injury a substantial setback for the team's offensive continuity.

As the team moves forward, the focus shifts to how well the backup players can sustain the scoring output against tougher opponents. The medical evaluation scheduled for Friday will dictate whether Loveland can contribute to the next game or if the team must rely permanently on the current depth chart adjustments.